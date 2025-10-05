Mini Rugby Stars Scrum Down for Breakfast at TWENTY9 Café

By Mitchell Davis
Contributor
Published 5th Oct 2025, 17:45 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 06:52 BST
Mini rugby stars: Wellingborough Under-7s show off their TWENTY9-sponsored kit in Earls Barton.placeholder image
Mini rugby stars: Wellingborough Under-7s show off their TWENTY9-sponsored kit in Earls Barton.
Youngsters from Wellingborough Rugby Club’s Under-7s swapped the rugby pitch for the breakfast table when they paid a special visit to their team sponsor, TWENTY9 Café in Earls Barton.

The café, well known for its friendly atmosphere and fresh food, has been backing the Under-7s this season by helping provide playing kit for the budding players.

Most Popular

    Head Coach Mitch Davis said the visit was a great chance to thank the café for its support:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “Grassroots sport depends on the help of local businesses, and TWENTY9’s sponsorship has made a real difference. The children love pulling on their kit and feeling part of something special.”

    Kitted out and full of smiles – the Under-7s celebrate their link with TWENTY9 Café.placeholder image
    Kitted out and full of smiles – the Under-7s celebrate their link with TWENTY9 Café.

    Café owner Harriet Curtis-Powley added:

    “It was brilliant to welcome the team. We’re proud to support local sport and it’s inspiring to see how much the youngsters enjoy their rugby.”

    The Under-7s squad, kitted out in their TWENTY9-sponsored shirts, posed for photos outside the café and left with big smiles as they look forward to the rest of the season.

    News you can trust since 1897
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice