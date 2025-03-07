Lost ruined my GCSE grade in RE and this is how 😬

Screen Babble is back with a new episode for March.

We discuss the wildest Severance theories out there right now.

Plus, discover how Lost ruined a GCSE grade and if the Oscars were a hit or not.

Severance, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets have brought back the mystery box TV and the Screen Babble crew are all over it. But it would be impossible to talk about puzzles on the googlebox without mentioning Lost.

The 2000s favourite had the nation talking back in the day - and especially when it came to its divisive finale. In the words of Jack Shephard, ‘we have to go back’.

Matt, Benji and Kelly also touched on whether the Oscars was hot or not, latest news from the Harry Potter reboot and the wildest Severance theories out there right now. Y ou can find the podcast her e.

Lost’s finale cost me my RE GCSE grade

It wouldn’t be a discussion about TV mystery boxes without touching on Lost for a minute or 200. It had viewers on the early internet rushing around trying to follow the breadcrumbs and suss out all the biggest mysteries.

During the latest episode of Screen Babble, Matt recounts how the controversial finale is a sore spot for him - because it cost him a good GCSE grade in RE. Make sure to listen to the episode to hear the full story.

To cut to the chase, back in the 2000s and early 2010s it was common for American shows to take weeks or even months to arrive on this side of the Atlantic. However in a major move, Sky simultaneously broadcast the show in the UK at the same time it was on in the US.

And waking up early to watch the finale proved to be a disastrous decision. Making him extremely tired during the exam and tanking his final grade.

What did you think of the Lost finale back in the day? Did you love it or hate it - let us know by email: [email protected] .

