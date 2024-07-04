Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Glastonbury forgoes its fallow year, predictions for 2025’s event are underway ⛺

Glastonbury Festival have confirmed that they will be returning in 2025 on social media.

The news comes after speculation that Worthy Farm might undergo a “fallow year.”

That led bookmakers to speculate who will perform on the Pyramid Stage next year.

Who are the favourites to headline Glastonbury 2025?

Despite whispers of taking a fallow year to “replenish” the grounds of Worth Farm, Glastonbury Festival has confirmed they are returning in 2025.

The organisers announced through their Instagram account earlier this week, simply writing “See you in 369 days,” all but revealing that the festival is set to return for another consecutive year.

With that news comes the flock of rumours as to who could headline next year’s festival, with many making predictions on social media already or some going as far as to book their fantasy lineup.

But for those who want to put some money on who the bookmakers are predicting to headline the Pyramid Stage in 2025, there are already early favourites that many believe will be appearing on the main stage next year - and truth be told, I was surprised to see where Taylor Swift landed.

So who is the bookies’ favourite to headline Glastonbury 2025 this far in advance?

Who are the early favourites to headline Glastonbury 2025?

Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are likely candidates to perform at Glastonbury 2025 - but who is the bookies' favourite for the Pyramid Stage next year? (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

OLBG, who aggregate several betting company odds across the betting spectrum, have concluded that Sam Fender is considered the early favourite to perform on the Pyramid Stage next year.

The company’s Entertainment Betting Expert John Ashton explains “Sam Fender is the 4/1 favourite to headline the 2025 Glastonbury Festival with bookies already offering odds after this year's festival wrapped up at the weekend.”

“Newcastle's own Fender will be a popular name to headline the festival next year with the odds saying there's a 20% chance he does so!”

But Fender also has to contend with two other names that have been bartered around social media since Glastonbury came to a close; Olivia Rodrigo is the second favourite to headline the festival, while many hope that Liam Gallagher’s inclusion in third place might spur that long-awaited Oasis reunion many have hoped for.

Taylor Swift’s low inclusion on the list has also been explained that due to the success of her “Era’s” tour, perhaps “The Tortured Poet Department” singer might have outgrown the headline slot at Glastonbury. But, let’s be honest - it’s Glastonbury, right?

Current betting odds for Glastonbury 2024 headliners

Sam Fender - 4/1

Olivia Rodrigo - 9/2

Liam Gallagher - 9/2

Taylor Swift - 5/1

Little Simz - 5/1

Eminem - 7/1

Girls Aloud - 7/1

RAYE - 8/1

Are tickets available yet for Glastonbury 2025?

Not yet - though the door is open to register once tickets are set to go on sale. With tickets for this year’s event going on sale in November 2023, the common thought amongst many festival-goers is that tickets will more than likely go on sale around that window.

But of course, given we (me really) don’t want to miss out ourselves, we’ll be sure to let you know as and when those dates are confirmed.