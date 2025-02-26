Predictions and how the Road to Wrestlemania 41 could shape up after WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto

The final Premium Live Event before Wrestlemania 41 takes place in Toronto this weekend.

Six men and six women enter the Elimination Chamber for a chance to challenge for the titles at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Here’s our predictions ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 - and who could turn ‘heel’ in the process.

I know what you’re thinking; another voice in the wrestling wilderness looking at fantasy booking the upcoming Elimination Chamber 2025 event this weekend.

But here we are; wondering if Cody Rhodes will accept The Rock’s offer to become what many are envisioning as a new ‘Corporate’ champion, akin to The Rock’s position in late 1998 to 1999.

If not Cody Rhodes, then who could be the anointed one if The Rock decides to involve himself in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match to make a last minute choice for a hand-picked champion at Wrestlemania 41 from Las Vegas?

We know The Rock has a friendship with Drew McIntyre based on social media posts, and there is a long documented history between The Great One and John Cena, currently in the midst of his retirement tour.

Could Damian Priest earn the rub from The Rock, or will the glitz and glamour that follows Logan Paul be enough to entertain the thought of a Corporate Influencer Champion? Maybe not - my money is on the other guy in the match.

So ahead of the bookies making their picks and the final episode of WWE Smackdown airing on Netflix the night before WWE Elimination Chamber, here’s our predictions on how things might pan out in Toronto this weekend and how the Road to Wrestlemania 41 might take shape.

Might being the operative word in this instance.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 predictions

Could The Rock insert himself into the Men’s Elimination Chamber to get his desired outcome, should Cody Rhodes turn him down? | WWE

Men’s Elimination Chamber: John Cena v CM Punk v Drew McIntyre v Logan Paul v Seth Rollins v Damian Priest

This one is the interesting one, as it will lead into the main storyline heading into Wrestlemania 41, with the winner earning a shot at Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship .

For a while now, John Cena was regarded as the favourite to win this match, given this year is his retirement tour and it’ll be the last chance he can have headlining Wrestlemania. It would also be a marquee match at the show - but does Cena need it?

The bigger match to grab casual fans and the internet would be Cena v Logan Paul; two big names in pop culture both for different reasons. They could turn John Cena heel (a bad guy), but it’s kind of hard to boo a guy we’ve come to finally love and respect.

My money therefore is on CM Punk , who has been beloved by the WWE Universe since his return to the company in 2024 but is no stranger to turning on the fans. He had a pre-existing relationship with The Rock when ‘The Great One’ stole his chance at headlining Wrestlemania previously.

Long time wrestling fans will recall the great Ring of Honor promo where Punk turned his back on the fans despite being incredibly popular, referring to himself as a snake and the devil in that speech. A reminder also that he referred to himself as Satan in the latest episode of Raw.

Could CM Punk’s greatest trick be not letting the world know that the devil incarnate exists in the WWE?

Prediction: CM Punk (more below)

Women’s Elimination Chamber: Liv Morgan v Bianca Belair v Naomi v Raquel Rodriguez v Roxanne Perez

No Iyo Sky involved in this match, unless they decide to write someone out of the chamber either on WWE Smackdown or at the show itself. How? Well, we’re pretty close to the reveal of who attacked Jade Cargill and all signs point to a Naomi or Bianca Belair heel turn.

But let’s say that reveal doesn’t occur, we don’t get Iyo Sky replacing someone in the match and the contestants are still as they are advertised. It might seem like it’s a feud done to death, but could there be a new dynamic between the Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley feud now there are tensions between The Judgement Day members?

They also wrestled a great match at Summerslam 2024, so running it back at Wrestlemania 41 might be interesting if the strain between Finn Balor , Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan continues.

I’m going with Liv - but I wouldn’t be surprised if Iyo Skye somehow made it into the match.

Prediction: Liv Morgan

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus v Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

It’d be a bit of a kick in the teeth if hometown girl Trish Stratus takes a loss in this tag team match, and I feel this is more of a chance for current WWE Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton , to gain a bit of momentum before her Wrestlemania defense against 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair .

Stratton pinning Jax would give her the ‘rub’ (momentum going forwards) to Las Vegas in April, but to send the fans home happy (if a hell turn happens in the men’s Elimination Chamber match), I can see Stratus pinning LeRae here, with Stratton doing most of the heavy lifting.

Not that I doubt Trish can’t, but more to build up heat (crowd reaction) in the lead up to Tiffany’s title defence.

Prediction: Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus

Unsanctioned match: Sami Zayn v Kevin Owens

This one can go either way; Sami Zayn is still the beloved ‘underdog of the underground’ so can take a pinfall loss without losing any of his credibility. Kevin Owens has been on a tear recently, despite losing a ladder match to Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at Royal Rumble 2025.

We need a monster heel like Kevin Owens in the WWE (until more people come around on a Karrion Kross push - hi Karrion!) just destroying everything in his path until he comes up against an even bigger foe - whomever that might be…

But these two always warrant the chant ‘fight forever,’ and with this being an unsanctioned match in their home country, older wrestling fans like myself wonder if they’ll end up going full tilt with the violence akin to their previous fights in PWG or RoH .

I own a Kevin Owens shirt, so I’m going with Kevin on this one.

Prediction: Kevin Owens

Who will join The Rock and become ‘his’ champion?

Could CM Punk do the unthinkable and sell out his punk beliefs for a chance to headline Wrestlemania 41? | Getty Images for Fanatics

If you recall, on the February 21 2025 episode of WWE Smackdown, The Rock requested Cody Rhodes think about becoming ‘his’ champion (and in the process wanting his soul also), and at Elimination Chamber, we are going to get an answer from ‘The American Nightmare.’

So let’s assume the golden boy of the WWE decides on this occasion (and only on this occasion) that he turns down The Rock offer. Who does The Rock decide to anoint as his chosen champion then?

If we consider our theory that CM Punk is going to win the Elimination Chamber this weekend, and that we get a Cena v Logan Paul match at Wrestlemania 41 owing to some shenanigans in the chamber, then let’s argue that the final two contestants are CM Punk and Seth Rollins (sorry Drew.)

Rollins has a history of teaming up with Authority figures as long time wrestling fans will know, but it seems like turning the workhorse of the company into a bad guy seems a little too soon once again. CM Punk however, after bragging about being ‘One Bill Phil’ over in AEW once and this idea he’s not in the WWE to make friends but to ‘make money,’ it would seem plausible he’d give up some of his ideals to assure his spot in the Wrestlemania 41 main event.

If anyone can turn a crowd of fans into a baying mob, it’s CM Punk; and I think he’s got all the talent in the world once again to pull off being a bad guy and turning even the biggest CM Punk fan into a detractor.

At least kayfabe (in character) wise - we all still love Punk as a person. The character, we’ve learned to hate before.

Prediction: CM Punk

How can I watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in the United Kingdom?

UK & Ireland viewers will be able to stream the 35th Elimination Chamber live on Netflix, starting at 12 AM on Sunday 2nd March. This marks the second WWE Premium Live Event streamed on Netflix, following the Royal Rumble earlier this month.

Who do you think could sell their soul to The Rock in order to become his champion going into Wrestlemania 41, or do you think Cody might relent and take The Great One up on his offer? Make your predictions by leaving a comment down below.