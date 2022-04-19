Vinyl enthusiasts get ready for the return of Record Store Day

Spun Out owner Chris Kent pictured with a selection of 2022's Record Store Day releases.

Record Store Day returns this weekend with hundreds of pieces of limited-edition vinyl up for grabs.

Both Spun Out and Vinyl Underground in Northampton will be stocking official releases while The Black Prince and The Lamplighter pubs will both be holding record fairs which will feature a host of other sellers including Spinadisc and Spiral Archive.

Spun Out owner Chris Kent said: “We’re working hard to make it another big one for Northampton. We’ll have a massive selection of this year’s official Record Store Day Releases on sale.

“It’s always a really great day and I’m sure it’s going to be another busy one.

“Many of the biggest names in the music business such as Foo Fighters, The Who, Stevie Nicks and Noel Gallagher will be releasing rare records for the event.

“By far the most enquiries we’ve had are about the Taylor Swift 7” of The Lakes which has an unreleased track on. We’ve got a stack of them in.”

Record Store Day is now in its 15th year and was established to champion independent record shops.

Northants singer songwriter Andy Crofts features on Forevermore - a collaboration with Le SuperHomard and his band The Moons are also releasing the single Stand With Me.

Other releases this year include a compilation of Bring Me The Horizon’s early work, David Bowie’s Toy EP, a live album by Pixies recorded at Coachella in 2004 and a boxset reissue of Original Pirate Material by The Streets.

Spun Out and Vinyl Underground will be opening their doors at 8am. Queues are expected at both from the early hours of the morning.

Mr Kent said: “There’s always a great atmosphere for Record Store Day, it feels like there’s a big community of similar minded people all coming together.

“People come out for the day and Northampton hugely benefits from it, there’s certainly a buzz around town and people with record bags everywhere.”

Queuing at Vinyl Underground will be at the front of Watts Furnishers in Abington Street and the store will also have a presence at the record fair at The Black Prince in Abington Square from 11am until 4pm.

At Spun Out, there will also be live music from Ratrace, Tragic and Lion Eye.

At The Black Prince, Vinyl Underground will be joined by Spinadisc and other sellers from 10.30am with DJs playing throughout the day.

The record fair at The Lamplighter will run from 11am until 4pm and include Spiral Archive, Vinyl Barn and other sellers. DJs Alex Novak will be playing into the early hours.

Vinyl Coffee in Market Street, Kettering, will be have 10 per cent off all vinyl as well as live sets by Jacob Brathwaite, Darcy and Mark Lister from midday.

Due to manufacturing delays at pressing plants, some titles will not be available until June 18.

Information of these items are available online.