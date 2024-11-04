Final tickets remain for Northants Sings Out's show at Royal & Derngate

The Northants Sings Out Choir. Photo by Dean Alexander.

Limited tickets remain for Northants Sings Out who headline Royal & Derngate on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the choir reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent after wowing millions of viewers and the show’s judges.

They also received an endorsement from The Queen Of Pop Madonna after their version of her hit Music went viral. NSO recently performed at the reopening of The Market Square in Northampton and performed at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park.

Tickets for their Derngate gig on Saturday, November 9, cost £26 via www.royalandderngate.co.uk