Final tickets remain for Northants Sings Out's show at Royal & Derngate

David Jackson
Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:08 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 16:08 BST
The Northants Sings Out Choir. Photo by Dean Alexander.
Limited tickets remain for Northants Sings Out who headline Royal & Derngate on Saturday.

This year, the choir reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent after wowing millions of viewers and the show’s judges.

They also received an endorsement from The Queen Of Pop Madonna after their version of her hit Music went viral. NSO recently performed at the reopening of The Market Square in Northampton and performed at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park.

Tickets for their Derngate gig on Saturday, November 9, cost £26 via www.royalandderngate.co.uk

