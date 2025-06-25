Zak O'Sullivan to drive for Silverstone-based Envision Racing in Formula E Berlin test

Zak O’Sullivan will get his second chance to sample top-level electric racing machinery after being announced in Silverstone-based Envision Racing’s line-up for the Formula E rookie test in Berlin.

Zak, 20, from Withington, near Cheltenham got his first taste of the series’ new Gen3 Evo cars when he competed in the first rookie test of the season at Jeddah in February.

He will now get a second chance behind the wheel for Silverstone-based Envision Racing when Formula E holds its traditional post-race test after the Berlin E-Prix.

The full-day session takes place on Monday, July 14 at Berlin’s Templehof circuit.

Formula E is now in its 11th season, with the new Gen3 Evo race cars the most powerful and efficient electric vehicles ever made, reaching speeds of 200mph.

Zak is the 2025 sim driver for Envision Racing, which is a founding member of the championship and the 2022-23 teams’ champion. It runs sophomore season champion Sébastien Buemi and Robin Frijns in its two Jaguar I-Type 7 machines.

Zak said: “I’m really looking forward to stepping back into Envision Racing’s Formula E car at the Berlin rookie test.

“I drove the car in Jeddah and really enjoyed it, so it will be nice having a full day in the car in Berlin to learn more about this car and racing series.”

After he hits the track in Berlin, Zak returns to Japan for rounds six and seven of the Super Formula championship at Fuji Speedway (July 18-20).

Envision Racing, known as the ‘greenest team on the greenest grid’, were the first team in Formula E to be certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust in 2020 and has achieved the FIA’s 3 Star Sustainability Accreditation.

For more information on Zak, visit zakosullivan.com or follow him on Instagram at instagram.com/zak.osullivan.