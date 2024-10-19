'This is what we want to do every week' - Freeman reflects on 'fun' Saints win

Tommy Freeman started the scoring for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman described Saints' 47-17 win against Sale Sharks as 'a lot of fun'.

The England star shone at centre for the black, green and gold, getting the ball rolling with an early try on a night when Saints scored seven times.

Freeman was named man of the match by TNT Sports.

And the 23-year-old said: "It was a lot of fun.

"This week, we managed to get the ball down over the line, which we didn't do last week.

"We felt like our game wasn't too different against Tigers, we just couldn't get the ball down over the line so it was good we did that this week.

"This is what we want to do every week and if we get a fast start, we know we can put teams to bed in the first 20 minutes.

"We wanted to take edges, take the opportunities we got and we did that."

The second half was a 7-7 draw after Saints headed in at half-time 40-10 up.

"The second half was probably very poor from our point of view because we knew that (response) was going to come," Freeman said.

"We spoke about it at half-time and knew they would come out firing so we wanted to weather that and come back even harder so we're disappointed we didn't do that.

"But to seal the win in the end was the main thing."

Freeman switched from the wing to start at centre for Saints.

And he said: "I enjoy the wing, I enjoy centre.

"Both positions for me if I can put my hand up in either of them, it helps my chances."