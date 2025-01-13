Friday night lights for Tigers clash as Saints' Premiership run-in is confirmed

Tom Litchfield scored when Saints beat Tigers under the Friday night lights in a cup clash back in November (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints' derby-day battle with Leicester Tigers will take place under the Friday night lights after the fixtures for rounds 12 to 18 were confirmed by Premiership Rugby.

Phil Dowson's men will host Tigers on Friday, March 21 (kick-off 7.45pm) before travelling to Sale Sharks for another Friday fixture a week later (kick-off 7.45pm).

A third Friday night Premiership encounter in succession takes place on April 18 as Saints go to Newcastle Falcons in round 14 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Saints host Bristol Bears on the following weekend, kicking off in the later slot of 5.30pm on Saturday, April 26 before the league takes a break for the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals.

A trip to Exeter Chiefs on Sunday, May 11 (kick-off 3pm) is what awaits the black, green and gold in round 16 before Saints’ last home clash of the regular season sees them take on Saracens at the Gardens on Saturday, May 17 (kick-off 3.05pm).

All round 18 Premiership clashes will kick off at 3.05pm on Saturday, May 31, with Saints set to travel to Gloucester to end the regular season.

Saints’ Gallagher Premiership fixtures – rounds 12 to 18

Round 12: Saints v Leicester Tigers, Friday, March 21 (kick-off 7.45pm), cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (live on TNT Sports)

Round 13: Sale Sharks v Saints, Friday, March 28 (kick-off 7.45pm), Salford Stadium (live on TNT Sports)

Round 14: Newcastle Falcons v Saints, Friday, April 18 (kick-off 7.45pm), Kingston Park (live on TNT Sports)

Round 15: Saints v Bristol Bears, Saturday, April 26 (kick-off 5.30pm), cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (live on TNT Sports)

Round 16: Exeter Chiefs v Saints, Sunday, May 11 (kick-off 3pm), Sandy Park (live on TNT Sports)

Round 17: Saints v Saracens, Saturday, May 17 (kick-off 3.05pm), cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (live on TNT Sports)

Round 18: Gloucester v Saints, Saturday, May 31 (kick-off: 3.05pm), Kingsholm Stadium (live on TNT Sports)