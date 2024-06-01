Final spot has been 'a long time coming', says Saints scrum-half Mitchell

Alex Mitchell (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Mitchell says reaching a Gallagher Premiership final has been 'a long time coming' for Saints.

And the scrum-half can't wait to run out in front of the black, green and gold faithful at Twickenham next Saturday.

Mitchell was named TNT Sports man of the match as he helped to steer Saints to a 22-20 play-off semi-final win against Saracens at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

It is the first time Saints have reached the Premiership showpiece since they won the title for the first, and so far only time, back in 2014.

And Mitchell said: "It's been a long time coming.

"I've always wanted to play in these big games, they're the games you want to play in at the start of the year.

"To get a chance to play at Twickenham with these fantastic fans is going to be massive so I can't wait."

Mitchell knows Saints must continue to step things up if they want to lift the trophy next weekend.

He said: "Any team you face at this stage is really tough.

"We had a few chances that we butchered and so did they so in these games it's those small margins that win you the game.

"Whoever we get in the final, we'll give it a good go and we'll dig in.

"Hopefully we can get some silverware."

Saracens threatened a late fightback at a raucous Gardens as Lucio Cinti's try two minutes from time got nerves jangling.

But Saints penned the champions in from the kick-off and eventually forced the turnover that won the game.

"We just thought 'dig in, find a way'," Mitchell said. "We made it far too tight at the end there.

"We know with our defence recently that we've got chances to keep them out and we managed to do that.

"We were blowing a bit but we got the job done.

"The main thing this year is that our defence has been so much better.

"We know we can score tries but we've been able to dig in when the games are tight, and we did that.