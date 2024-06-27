Stunning McManus effort not quite enough as Northants are denied at Glamorgan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northants ended up just two wickets away from recording what would have been a remarkable fightback victory against Glamorgan in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two at Cardiff on Wedesday.

Lewis McManus and Luke Procter starred with the bat as the County raced to 472 for eight in the second innings, declaring with 39 overs still to play and setting Glamorgan a tempting 262 to win.

McManus cracked his first red ball century for the club, ending on a career-best 168 not out from 200 balls, hammering seven sixes and 14 fours, while skipper Procter made a more patient 98 from 248 deliveries.

With Northants starting the day just 25 ahead and with four wickets down, McManus and Procter put on 161 for the fifth wicket, an effort that set up the thrilling finale that saw Glamorgan first race to 136 for two in their pursuit of their target, but then suffer a collapse as the Northants spinners got to work.

Lewis McManus hit a brilliant 168 not out for Northants - his first red ball century for the club, and a career best

There were three wickets for Liam Patterson-White and two apiece for Rob Keogh and leg-spinner Alex Russell, but the County couldn't quite force the victory.

There were nine fielders around the bat as Northants pressed for the win, but the home side held on to close on 207 for eight, having lost six wickets for 71 runs.

Head coach John Sadler was proud of his team's performance after four excellent days of cricket, and said: "We don’t do boring games!

"Firstly, credit to both sides. I thought that was a brilliant game of cricket, and great advert for county cricket.

"For all those who say four day cricket and county cricket is not interesting, well they are wrong.

"Our plan at the start of the day was to bat and try and save the game.

"We were in front so the more runs we got the more the game drew out the more chance we had to potentially cause a twist as the game went on.

"I thought Lewis McManus and Luke Procter’s powers of concentration, the balance between defending and just keeping that score board moving was fantastic."

Glamorgan head coach Grant Bradburn also paid tribute to both teams for their efforts, and felt the target Northants set with their declaration was a fair one.

"It was a roller coaster day and probably a roller coaster game," said Bradburn.

"We played well in parts, not quite well in parts and Northants also played well. I think credit to both teams in terms of intent and in terms of trying to search for a win.

"I think at the end of the day with a shorter amount of overs left it was a tough chase but a fair chase and one we were prepared to have a good crack at.

"But it wasn’t to be, I think fans will go away from here seeing a brand of cricket they are excited by in terms of what we are trying to do and where we are trying to take this team."

The result means Northants are still searching for their first four-day win of the season though, and after playing out seven draws they sit sixth in the division two table.

The gap to second-placed Middlesex is now 30 points after the Londoners claimed a third win of the season on Wednesday, thumping Derbyshire by 134 runs, with leaders Sussex, who beat Leciestershire to claim a fourth victory, a further six points clear.

Sadler's team have six matches remaining and know they need to start winning quickly if they are to have any chance of promotion back to the top flight.

Their next opportunity to break their duck sees them entertain top dogs Sussex at the County Ground this weekend, with the match starting on Sunday at 11am.