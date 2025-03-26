Northants' bowlers are punished by ruthless Warwickshire on testing day at Edgbaston

Liam Guthrie was wicketless on his first bowling apperance for Northants at Edgbaston

Northants' bowlers endured a difficult day as they were ruthlessly punished by some powerful Warwickshire batting on day two of their pre-season friendly at Edgbaston.

Replying to Northants' 423 for nine declared, the Bears were relentless in their attacking intent as they batted out the day to draw the match without losing a single wicket.

Alex Davies led the way with 101 from 116 balls, including 13 fours and five sixes, before he retired not out, and the rest of the top six also made significant runs before giving way to let team-mates have a bat as they piled up 504 in 90 overs.

Opener Rob Yates hit 72 from 84 balls, Sam Hain 63 from just 62 deliveries, Ed Barnard 60 from 66, Dan Mousley 57 from only 54 and Hamza Shaikh a more pedestrian 46 from 73.

The day saw a first bowl in a Northamptonshire shirt for new signing Liam Guthrie, who bowled 16 overs for 76 runs, and the left-armer was one of eight bowlers to go wicketless on a fruitless day.

There was some severe punishment for pace George Scrimshaw, whose 13 overs went for 119 runs, while Dom Leech’s three overs at the top of the innings went for 27.

Skipper Luke Procter returned the most economical figures of the day, recording nought for 60 from his 16.1 overs.

Northants IIs took on Warwickshire IIs a few miles down the road at the Edgbaston Community Sports Ground, and they had a more satisfying day as they too completed a draw, scoring 381 for seven in reply to the home side's 389 for 11 declared.

Star man for Northants was opener Aadi Sharma who made 104 from 126 balls, while there was also a half-century for Justin Broad, who made 56 before retiring.

Also in the runs were David Willey (45 from 39) and Freddie Heldreich (42 from 62, retired), while George Bartlett chipped in with 39 from 52 balls.

Northants are back in action on Sunday when they start a three-day friendly against Durham UCCE at the County Ground, starting at 11am.

They begin their Rothesay County Championship Division Two campaign next Friday (April 4) when they host Kent at Wantage Road.