NCL SPECIAL: Finedon grab first win, ONs suffer last-over agony, Stony get off the mark

Brixworth celebrate a wicket in their NCL Division One win over Burton Latimer (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Daniel Bendon turned in a strong all-round peformance as champions Finedon Dolben bounced back from their opening weekend loss to beat Rushden & Higham Town by 125 runs in the NCL Premier Division.

Bendon hit an unbeaten 62 to help his side to 268 for three, with Drew Brierley making an unbeaten 96 and Shaynan Patel hitting 75.

That proved to be too many for Rushden, who were rolled over for 143 in reply, with Bendon doing his bit with the ball as well, taking four for 22. For Rushden, Steven Materna hit 57 and Ollie Thaker 45.

Old Northamptonians suffered an agonising one-run defeat at Desborough Town.

Burton Latimer hit out during their seven-wicket NCL Division One loss to Brixworth (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Dilshan Kanchana was the pick of the ONs bowlers, claiming four for 70 as Desborough were restricted to 215 for nine in their 50 overs, with Archie Redfern hitting 73.

ONs were on course to win at 178 for five, with Jamie Dunk hitting 65 and Sikandar Rizwan 45, but they suffered a collapse that saw them bowled out for 214 - with Simon Renshaw claiming the final wicket with just three balls remaining.

Stony Stratford claimed their first win back in the top flight as they cruised to a nine-wicket win over Kislingbury Temperance.

Having drawn their opener, Stony were too good for Kisl, who were always in trouble after they were rushed out for just 91 in 36.3 overs, despite 27 from Kobi Johnston.

Action from Burton Latimer's NCL Division One defeat to Brixworth (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

For Stony, Andy Marston took three for 17 and Northants seam bowler Dom Leech three for 25.

Stony then cruised to 94 for one in 11.1 overs, with Michael Wells hammering 65 not out from 37 balls.

Newly-promoted Kettering Town have found life in the premier hard going in the opening weeks of the season, and the suffered a second defeat at the hands of Oundle Town.

Conor Craig hammered 60, Waseem Akram Jnr 56, Patrick Harrington 54 and Sam Batten 44 as Oundle posted an imposing 340 all out first up.

Brixworth celebrate a wicket in their NCL Division One win at Burton Latimer (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Lewis Ward made 44 in reply, but there was very little support as Kettering were dismissed for 147 to lose by 193 runs.

Primesh Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Oundle, who have won two out of two, taking four for 58.

Full results, star performances, and fixtures below.

​

Results

Saturday, May 3

Premier Division: Desborough Town 215-9 (Archie Redfern 73, Dilshan Kanchana 4-70) beat Old Northamptonians 214 all out (Jamie Dunk 65, Sikandar Rizwan 45, Jake Bindley 4-53) by one run

Finedon Dolben 268-3 (Drew Brierley 96no, Shaynan Patel 75, Daniel Bendon 62no) beat Rushden and Higham Town 143 all out (Steven Materna 57, Ollie Thaker 45, Daniel Bendon 4-22) by 125 runs

Geddington 164 all out (Jack Lees 71, Karanpal Singh 5-43) lost to Peterborough Town 287-7 (Nick Paskins 79no, Nick Green 45) by 123 runs

Kettering Town 147 all out (Lewis Ward 44, Primesh Patel 4-58) lost to Oundle Town 340 all out (Conor Craig 60, Waseem Akram Jnr 56, Patrick Harrington 54, Sam Batten 44) by 193 runs

Stony Stratford 94-1 beat Kislingbury Temperance 91 all out by nine wickets

Division One: Burton Latimer 108 all out (Aidan Cunningham 42, Fraser Bennett 5-14) lost to Brixworth 112-3 (Toby Cowley 82no) by seven wickets

Haddon 147 all out (Robbie Povey 63, Luke Phipps 4-28, Adam Davies 4-28) lost to Overstone Park 148-1 (Harry Gouldstone 89no, Charles Edwards 58no) by nine wickets

Irthlingborough Town 124 all out (Dave Walklate 4-19) lost to Weekley & Warkton 264-4 (Jacob Palmer 111, Jacob Workman 70) by 140 runs

Loddington & Mawsley 215-8 (J Plowright 44, C Plowright 44no, K Parmer 4-62) drew with Horton House 253-7 (H Mowat 68, K Parmer 46)

Peterborough Town IIs 158 all out (Daniel Oldham 43) lost to Thrapston 287-4 (Will Groenland 85, Oliver Bennett 75, Thomas Hollingsworth 59) by 129 runs

Wellingborough Town 223 all out (James Howes 58, Sam Reid 4-32) lost to Wollaston 228-6 (Sam Reid 69no, George Green 49) by four wickets

Division Two: Brixworth IIs 89 all out (Charlie Lawrence 7-52) lost to Earls Barton 142 all out (Sam Dale 4-43) by 53 runs

Northampton Saints 276-8 (Liam Bligh 108, Oliver Hanwell 74) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 97 all out (Oli Chamberlain 4-6) by 179 runs

Oundle Town IIs 87 all out (Dean Bryce 4-24) lost to Stony Stratford IIs 239 all out (Alex Strong 56, Rohit Kutemate 42, Rory Coates 4-39) by 152 runs

Weldon 138 all out (Thomas Chenery 50, Jamie Delargy 4-32) lost to Brigstock 216 all out (Ethan Delargy 68, Tom Swann 43) by 78 runs

Wellingborough Indians 261 all out (Sarath Dasari 79, Pritam Patel 50, Craig Scott 4-47) lost to Barby 262-7 (Will Sinclair 80, Will Hamilton 54, Harsh Patel 4-65) by three wickets

Wollaston IIs 207 all out (Simon Driver 64, Andy White 4-46) lost to Rothwell Town 211-5 (Marc Jackson 50, Richard Panter 46no) by five wickets

Division Three: Great Houghton 195 all out (Sam Hughes 49no, Daniel O'Dell 4-49) beat Bold Dragoon 148 all out (Martin Wall 43, Kieran Lane 5-25) by 47 runs

Heyford 266 all out (Ed Lewis 63, Nasweeph Kuttiyan 46, James Edwards 44, Henry Linsell 5-46) beat Bowden 151 all out (James Edwards 4-34) by 115 runs

Old Northamptonians IIs 166-7 (G Edmonds 41no) beat Podington 165 all out (J Ozier 61) by three wickets

Overstone Park IIs 240 all out (Harshil Kshatri 45) beat Sun Hardingstone 210 all out James Hill 64) by 30 runs

Wellingborough OGs 209-9 (Luke Baish 62) beat Spencer Bruerne 157 all out (Sam Heath 57, Jordan Moussa-Capel 56) by 52 runs

Westcroft 287-5 (Sabir Beharami 83, Naeem Khan 62) beat Old 56 all out (Shahzaib Bathwal 5-13) by 231 runs

Division Four: Cogenhoe 69 all out (Jacob Peaks 5-22) lost to Northampton Saints IIs 336-3 (Shravan Bhat 155no, Finley Small 140) by 267 runs

Old Northamptonians IIIs 153 all out (J Basra 51, N Akram 5-18) lost to New Bradwell 239 all out (W Smith 55, Jo HIbson 53, N Akram 40, W Moss 4-7) by 86 runs

Olney Town 221-8 (J Deal 66, A Chatfield 57) beat Wellingborough Indians IIs 105 all out (Stuart Keeping 4-20) by 116 runs

Rushden and Higham Town IIs 236-9 (C Flaunty 93) lost to Great Oakley 237-8 (L Bell 79, M Earl 56, H Buckner 44, M Odedra 6-26) by two wickets

S & L Corby 286-6 (Ryan Alderson 117, Daniel Partridge 68) beat Carrib United 146 all out (Alexander Chandler 4-37) by 140 runs

Thurleigh 132 all out (Chris Wood 62) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone 238-5 (Sadikur Rahman 53, Jaywin Solomons 51, Jabed Sazu 41) by 106 runs

Division Five: Bedford 226 all out (Manoj Thomas 56) lost to Loddington & Mawsley IIs 232-5 (James Coles 88no, Lee Hawthorn 58no) by five wickets

Finedon Dolben IIIs 98 all out lost to Burton Latimer IIs 99-3 (A Sewell 44) by seven wickets

Long Buckby 113 all out (Jack Pinnock 5-49, Joe Carter 4-18) lost to Wellingborough Town IIs 114-4 (George Varghese 40) by six wickets

MK Air 113 all out (Kierten Kooner 4-30) lost to Kettering Town IIs 203 all out (Charlie Court 52, Purus Paran 4-32) by 90 runs

North Crawley 278-8 (Sam Howe 97no, Rajet Nahar 52) beat Bugbrooke 244 all out (Harry Penberthy 149) by 34 runs

Raunds Town 116 all out lost to Willoughby 200 all out (Stuart Bonthuys 55, L Trevedi 4-28) by 84 runs

Division Six: Barby IIs 92-6 beat Desborough Town IIs 89 all out (T Satyanarayana 5-24, M Karunulloiran 4-31) by four wickets

Overstone Park IIIs 207-9 (Connor Westland 44, Muhammed Ahsan 4-20) lost to S & L Corby IIs 239 all out (Lee Fox 45, Warnakulasuriya Rodrigo 43) by 32 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 280-7 (Timothy Jakeman 77) beat Geddington IIs 165 all out (Henry Brandrick 50) by 115 runs

Stony Stratford IIIs 225-3 (Jake Iseton 111no, Isaac Wyeth 54) beat Westcroft IIs 223-7 (Khuram Barvi 84no, Faisal Mahmood 51) by seven wickets

Thrapston IIs 137-2 (Owen Whiteman 77) beat Towcestrians 136 all out (Quintin Allen 42, Josh Chudley 5-33) by eight wickets

Weekley & Warkton IIs 216 all out (Tom Ablitt 83, Chris Stokes 43, Muhammad Saram 4-32) beat Mears Ashby 196 all out (Alex Skerrett 43, Muhammad Saram 43, Joe Pringle 4-21) by 20 runs

Division Seven: Bowden IIs 173-8 lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 174-3 (M Brown 61, D Wickramaratne 58no) by seven wickets

Horton House IIs 177 all out (K Kaushikbhai 4-33) lost to Irchester 180-9 (S Parmar 45) by one wicket

New Bradwell IIs 74-4 (Kieran Lampard 41) beat Old Northamptonians IVs 73 all out (Joel Onedin 5-3, Kieran Lampard 4-21) by six wickets

Old IIs 110 all out lost to Haddon IIs 162-5 (Jason Helmn 81) by 52 runs

Rushton 81 all out lost to Great Houghton IIs 238-8 by 157 runs

Yelvertoft 213-8 (Harihiran Mohan 105no, Tomy Varkey 5-23) beat Kettering Town IIIs 110 all out (Muzamil Baba 49, Anthony Howes 6-31) by 103 runs

Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs 228-8 (Nik Patel 87, Will Haxby 48no) beat Braunston Paddox 101 all out by 127 runs

Burton Latimer IIIs 249-8 (Sven Sartain 62, Marc Wittering 55) beat Westcroft IIIs 245-9 (Muhammad Usman 84, Mohammad Rakheem 54) by two wickets

Dunchurch & Bilton 155 all out (Matthew Garrett 73) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIs 182-8 (James Walker 47) by 27 runs

Earls Barton IIs 153-7 lost to Gretton 293-6 (J Bates 89, L Park 53) by 140 runs

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 137-7 (Liam Fitzgerald 40, Abhishek Saxena 4-15) lost to North Crawley IIs 141-6 by four wickets

Podington IIs 186-9 (Ashley Hill 100no) lost to Olney Town IIs 212-8 (Luke Richardson 56, Paul Gallyot 52, Ashley Hill 5-44) by 26 runs

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs 90 all out (Alex Wood 6-13) lost to Stony Stratford IVs 94 all out (Alasdair Bailey 4-24) by four runs

Carrib United IIs 137-9 (Sajid Rehman 61, Obadifullah Abid 4-37) beat St Michael's 105 all out (Akhtar Ali 6-18) by 32 runs

Isham 200-9 beat Wollaston IIIs 177 all out by 23 runs

Rothwell Town IIs 149 all out (Thomas Kilsby 59) lost to MK Air IIs 330-3 (Rajeev Sharma 107, Santosh Ballary 102no, Arjun Kulkarni 61) by 181 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 220-4 (Miftadul Sowrov 45, John Burdett 41, Danny Carter 40) beat Heyford IIs 153 all out (Dawn Paulose 58) by 67 runs

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs 275-5 (David Shepherd 113no, Russell Heyworth 54, Angus MacGregor 40) beat Long Buckby IIs 184 all out (Ani Velayudhan 64, Gary Church 42no) by 91 runs

Horton House IIIs 156-9 lost to Weekley & Warkton IIIs 184-6 (Chris Payne 59) by 28 runs

Kettering Town IVs 116 all out (Derek Goodwin 42, Tom Costello 4-45) lost to Oundle Town IIIs 265-9 (Gavin Clay 81, Tom Costello 63) by 149 runs

Towcestrians IIs 53 all out lost to Grange Park 263-6 by 210 runs

Wellingborough Town IIIs 159 all out (Benjamin Batchelor 53no, Kunjal Amin 5-18) lost to Finedon Dolben IVs 217-7 (Kunjal Amin 63, Cameron Calvert 54) by 58 runs

Division 11: Brigstock IIs 124 all out (Simon Goodson 50, Luke Caswell 5-34) beat Raunds Town IIs 118-9 (Archie Toseland 5-32) by six runs

Geddington IIIs 174-8 (Charlie Layer 90no) beat Barton Seagrave 58 all out by 116 runs

Mears Ashby IIs 169-8 (D Patel 67no) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 168-8 (M Kahan 71no, E Bhatti 4-49) by two wickets

Northampton Saints IIIs 193-5 (James Anthony 68) beat Weldon IIs 189 all out (Will Jones 51) by five wickets

Sun Hardingstone IIs 159-8 (H Middleton 55, L Bennett 42) beat Thrapston IIIs 157-9 (K Morson 69) by two wickets

Division 12: Barby IIIs 214-6 (Karthikiyan Thangarajan 50, Ryan Sneddon 48no, Arun Srinivasan 44, Spencer Currall 5-48) beat S&L Corby IIIs 204-5 (Jason Parry 87no, Luke Jackson 45) by 10 runs

Great Oakley IIs 168-8 (Scott Marshall 44, Alan Raine 40) lost to Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 169-3 (David Bek 62no, Imran Jamadar 60) by seven wickets

Haddon IIIs 184-4 (Mike Farrah 58no, Robert Shardlow 58no) beat Cogenhoe IIs 180-8 (Ben Garratt 70no) by six wickets

Spencer Bruerne IIs 113 all out (K Finson 41, K Patel 4-28) beat Pytchley 69 all out (D Weston 6-14) by 44 runs

Stony Stratford Vs 169-9 (G Simpson 48) beat Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 155-7 (G Timms 56) by 14 runs

Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs 176-6 (Richard Hook 46) beat Burton Latimer IVs 127 all out (Leo Dunham 46no, Steven Spruels 6-34) by 49 runs

Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 87-8 (Luke Griffiths 4-15) beat Brixworth IVs 86 all out (Dawood Jabarkhail 5-5) by two wickets

Old IIIs 107-5 (Nick Riseley 45) beat Towcestrians IIIs 104 all out (Andy Clark 66no, Kasim Nawaz 4-17) by five wickets

Wellingborough OGs IIIs 183-9 (Daniel Austin 69, Daniel Chown 4-21) lost to Isham IIs 194-6 (Nithya Babu 55, Maheshvar Champaneriya 55no) by 11 runs

Willoughby IIs 239-4 (David Alcock 134no) beat Northampton Saints IVs 131 all out (Fergus Deery 5-17) by 108 runs

Division 14: Braunston Paddox IIs 98 all out lost to Overstone Park IVs 99-3 by seven wickets

Kettering Town Vs 81-5 (Richard Clark 44no) beat Bowden IIIs 78 all out (Jon Pearson 40, Zachary Purdie 4-9) by five wickets

Old Northamptonians Vs 51-2 beat Great Oakley IIIs 50 all out by eight wickets

S & L Corby IVs 47 all out (Harry Farbon 5-12) lost to Horton House IVs 184-3 (William Gallagher 73no, Abhinav Kulur 51) by 137 runs

Thrapston IVs 180 all out (M Coyne 43, O Bayliss 41, G Nath 5-18) lost to Yelvertoft IIs 184-1 (A Vonteddu 100no, H Tirupathi 42no) by nine wickets

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs - Barton Seagrave conceded

Grange Park IIs 268-5 (Saad Aftab 69, Steven Steel 65, Tim Davies 59) beat Spencer Bruerne IIIs 53-9 by 215 runs

Haddon IVs v North Crawley IIIs - Haddon conceded

MK Air IIIs 103-6 beat Rushton IIs 102-9 (Steven Rolf 56no) by four wickets

Weldon IIIs v Heyford IIIs - Heyford conceded

Wellingborough Indians IIIs 206-8 (Kush Patel 50, Yogesh Sharma 42) beat Barby IVs 205 all out (Shavinka Peramuna 63, Trevor Toomey 48) by two wickets

Fixtures

Saturday, May 10

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town v Peterborough Town; Finedon Dolben v Oundle Town ; Geddington v Kislingbury Temperance; Kettering Town v Stony Stratford; Rushden and Higham Town v Old Northamptonians

Division One: Irthlingborough Town v Brixworth; Loddington & Mawsley v Overstone Park; Peterborough Town IIs v Haddon; Weekley & Warkton v Thrapston; Wellingborough Town v Burton Latimer; Wollaston v Horton House

Division Two: Brixworth IIs v Finedon Dolben IIs; Earls Barton v Brigstock; Oundle Town IIs v Northampton Saints; Stony Stratford IIs v Barby; Weldon v Wollaston IIs; Wellingborough Indians v Rothwell Town

Division Three: Bowden v Spencer Bruerne; Heyford v Bold Dragoon; Old Northamptonians IIs v Old; Overstone Park IIs v Great Houghton; Sun Hardingstone v Podington; Wellingborough OGs v Westcroft

Division Four: Cogenhoe v Carrib United; Northampton Saints IIs v New Bradwell; Old Northamptonians IIIs v Rushden and Higham Town IIs; Olney Town v Great Oakley; St Crispin & Harlestone v Wellingborough Indians IIs; Thurleigh v S&L Corby

Division Five: Bedford v Wellingborough Town IIs; Burton Latimer IIs v Kettering Town IIs; Finedon Dolben IIIs v Bugbrooke; MK Air v Long Buckby; Raunds Town v North Crawley; Willoughby v Loddington & Mawsley IIs

Division Six: Barby IIs v Geddington IIs; Overstone Park IIIs v Mears Ashby; S & L Corby IIs v Towcestrians; Stony Stratford IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs; Thrapston IIs v St.Crispin & Harlestone IIs; Westcroft IIs v Desborough Town IIs

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs; Haddon IIs v Irchester; Horton House IIs v Kettering Town IIIs; New Bradwell IIs v Yelvertoft; Old IIs v Bowden IIs

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox v Olney Town IIs; Brixworth IIIs v Earls Barton IIs; Dunchurch & Bilton v Burton Latimer IIIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIs v Gretton; North Crawley IIs v Wellingborough OGs IIs; Podington IIs v Westcroft IIIs

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs v St.Crispin & Harlestone IIIs; Carrib United IIs v Stony Stratford IVs; Isham v MK Air IIs; Rothwell Town IIs v Heyford IIs; St Michaels v Wollaston IIIs

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs v Grange Park; Horton House IIIs v Oundle Town IIIs; Kettering Town IVs v Finedon Dolben IVs; Long Buckby IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs; Towcestrians IIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs

Division 11: Brigstock IIs v Sun Hardingstone IIs; Geddington IIIs v Weldon IIs; Mears Ashby IIs v Raunds Town IIs; Northampton Saints IIIs v Thrapston IIIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IVs v Barton Seagrave

Division 12: Barby IIIs v Dunchurch & Bilton IIs; Great Oakley IIs v Cogenhoe IIs; Rushden and Higham Town IIIs v S & L Corby IIIs; Spencer Bruerne IIs v Haddon IIIs; Stony Stratford Vs v Pytchley

Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs v Brixworth IVs; Burton Latimer IVs v Isham IIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIIs v Willoughby; Old IIIs v Northampton Saints IVs; Wellingborough OGs IIIs v Towcestrians IIIs

Division 14: Kettering Town Vs v Overstone Park IVs; Old Northamptonians Vs v Braunston Paddox IIs; S & L Corby IVs v Bowden IIIs; Thrapston IVs v Great Oakley IIIs; Yelvertoft IIs v Horton House IVs

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v Spencer Bruerne IIIs; Grange Park IIs v North Crawley IIIs; Irthlingborough Town IIIs v Barby IVs; MK Air IIIs v Haddon IVs; Weldon IIIs v Rushton IIs; Wellingborough Indians IIIs v Heyford IIIs