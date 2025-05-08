NCL SPECIAL: Finedon grab first win, ONs suffer last-over agony, Stony get off the mark
Bendon hit an unbeaten 62 to help his side to 268 for three, with Drew Brierley making an unbeaten 96 and Shaynan Patel hitting 75.
That proved to be too many for Rushden, who were rolled over for 143 in reply, with Bendon doing his bit with the ball as well, taking four for 22. For Rushden, Steven Materna hit 57 and Ollie Thaker 45.
Old Northamptonians suffered an agonising one-run defeat at Desborough Town.
Dilshan Kanchana was the pick of the ONs bowlers, claiming four for 70 as Desborough were restricted to 215 for nine in their 50 overs, with Archie Redfern hitting 73.
ONs were on course to win at 178 for five, with Jamie Dunk hitting 65 and Sikandar Rizwan 45, but they suffered a collapse that saw them bowled out for 214 - with Simon Renshaw claiming the final wicket with just three balls remaining.
Stony Stratford claimed their first win back in the top flight as they cruised to a nine-wicket win over Kislingbury Temperance.
Having drawn their opener, Stony were too good for Kisl, who were always in trouble after they were rushed out for just 91 in 36.3 overs, despite 27 from Kobi Johnston.
For Stony, Andy Marston took three for 17 and Northants seam bowler Dom Leech three for 25.
Stony then cruised to 94 for one in 11.1 overs, with Michael Wells hammering 65 not out from 37 balls.
Newly-promoted Kettering Town have found life in the premier hard going in the opening weeks of the season, and the suffered a second defeat at the hands of Oundle Town.
Conor Craig hammered 60, Waseem Akram Jnr 56, Patrick Harrington 54 and Sam Batten 44 as Oundle posted an imposing 340 all out first up.
Lewis Ward made 44 in reply, but there was very little support as Kettering were dismissed for 147 to lose by 193 runs.
Primesh Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Oundle, who have won two out of two, taking four for 58.
Full results, star performances, and fixtures below.
Results
Saturday, May 3
Premier Division: Desborough Town 215-9 (Archie Redfern 73, Dilshan Kanchana 4-70) beat Old Northamptonians 214 all out (Jamie Dunk 65, Sikandar Rizwan 45, Jake Bindley 4-53) by one run
Finedon Dolben 268-3 (Drew Brierley 96no, Shaynan Patel 75, Daniel Bendon 62no) beat Rushden and Higham Town 143 all out (Steven Materna 57, Ollie Thaker 45, Daniel Bendon 4-22) by 125 runs
Geddington 164 all out (Jack Lees 71, Karanpal Singh 5-43) lost to Peterborough Town 287-7 (Nick Paskins 79no, Nick Green 45) by 123 runs
Kettering Town 147 all out (Lewis Ward 44, Primesh Patel 4-58) lost to Oundle Town 340 all out (Conor Craig 60, Waseem Akram Jnr 56, Patrick Harrington 54, Sam Batten 44) by 193 runs
Stony Stratford 94-1 beat Kislingbury Temperance 91 all out by nine wickets
Division One: Burton Latimer 108 all out (Aidan Cunningham 42, Fraser Bennett 5-14) lost to Brixworth 112-3 (Toby Cowley 82no) by seven wickets
Haddon 147 all out (Robbie Povey 63, Luke Phipps 4-28, Adam Davies 4-28) lost to Overstone Park 148-1 (Harry Gouldstone 89no, Charles Edwards 58no) by nine wickets
Irthlingborough Town 124 all out (Dave Walklate 4-19) lost to Weekley & Warkton 264-4 (Jacob Palmer 111, Jacob Workman 70) by 140 runs
Loddington & Mawsley 215-8 (J Plowright 44, C Plowright 44no, K Parmer 4-62) drew with Horton House 253-7 (H Mowat 68, K Parmer 46)
Peterborough Town IIs 158 all out (Daniel Oldham 43) lost to Thrapston 287-4 (Will Groenland 85, Oliver Bennett 75, Thomas Hollingsworth 59) by 129 runs
Wellingborough Town 223 all out (James Howes 58, Sam Reid 4-32) lost to Wollaston 228-6 (Sam Reid 69no, George Green 49) by four wickets
Division Two: Brixworth IIs 89 all out (Charlie Lawrence 7-52) lost to Earls Barton 142 all out (Sam Dale 4-43) by 53 runs
Northampton Saints 276-8 (Liam Bligh 108, Oliver Hanwell 74) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 97 all out (Oli Chamberlain 4-6) by 179 runs
Oundle Town IIs 87 all out (Dean Bryce 4-24) lost to Stony Stratford IIs 239 all out (Alex Strong 56, Rohit Kutemate 42, Rory Coates 4-39) by 152 runs
Weldon 138 all out (Thomas Chenery 50, Jamie Delargy 4-32) lost to Brigstock 216 all out (Ethan Delargy 68, Tom Swann 43) by 78 runs
Wellingborough Indians 261 all out (Sarath Dasari 79, Pritam Patel 50, Craig Scott 4-47) lost to Barby 262-7 (Will Sinclair 80, Will Hamilton 54, Harsh Patel 4-65) by three wickets
Wollaston IIs 207 all out (Simon Driver 64, Andy White 4-46) lost to Rothwell Town 211-5 (Marc Jackson 50, Richard Panter 46no) by five wickets
Division Three: Great Houghton 195 all out (Sam Hughes 49no, Daniel O'Dell 4-49) beat Bold Dragoon 148 all out (Martin Wall 43, Kieran Lane 5-25) by 47 runs
Heyford 266 all out (Ed Lewis 63, Nasweeph Kuttiyan 46, James Edwards 44, Henry Linsell 5-46) beat Bowden 151 all out (James Edwards 4-34) by 115 runs
Old Northamptonians IIs 166-7 (G Edmonds 41no) beat Podington 165 all out (J Ozier 61) by three wickets
Overstone Park IIs 240 all out (Harshil Kshatri 45) beat Sun Hardingstone 210 all out James Hill 64) by 30 runs
Wellingborough OGs 209-9 (Luke Baish 62) beat Spencer Bruerne 157 all out (Sam Heath 57, Jordan Moussa-Capel 56) by 52 runs
Westcroft 287-5 (Sabir Beharami 83, Naeem Khan 62) beat Old 56 all out (Shahzaib Bathwal 5-13) by 231 runs
Division Four: Cogenhoe 69 all out (Jacob Peaks 5-22) lost to Northampton Saints IIs 336-3 (Shravan Bhat 155no, Finley Small 140) by 267 runs
Old Northamptonians IIIs 153 all out (J Basra 51, N Akram 5-18) lost to New Bradwell 239 all out (W Smith 55, Jo HIbson 53, N Akram 40, W Moss 4-7) by 86 runs
Olney Town 221-8 (J Deal 66, A Chatfield 57) beat Wellingborough Indians IIs 105 all out (Stuart Keeping 4-20) by 116 runs
Rushden and Higham Town IIs 236-9 (C Flaunty 93) lost to Great Oakley 237-8 (L Bell 79, M Earl 56, H Buckner 44, M Odedra 6-26) by two wickets
S & L Corby 286-6 (Ryan Alderson 117, Daniel Partridge 68) beat Carrib United 146 all out (Alexander Chandler 4-37) by 140 runs
Thurleigh 132 all out (Chris Wood 62) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone 238-5 (Sadikur Rahman 53, Jaywin Solomons 51, Jabed Sazu 41) by 106 runs
Division Five: Bedford 226 all out (Manoj Thomas 56) lost to Loddington & Mawsley IIs 232-5 (James Coles 88no, Lee Hawthorn 58no) by five wickets
Finedon Dolben IIIs 98 all out lost to Burton Latimer IIs 99-3 (A Sewell 44) by seven wickets
Long Buckby 113 all out (Jack Pinnock 5-49, Joe Carter 4-18) lost to Wellingborough Town IIs 114-4 (George Varghese 40) by six wickets
MK Air 113 all out (Kierten Kooner 4-30) lost to Kettering Town IIs 203 all out (Charlie Court 52, Purus Paran 4-32) by 90 runs
North Crawley 278-8 (Sam Howe 97no, Rajet Nahar 52) beat Bugbrooke 244 all out (Harry Penberthy 149) by 34 runs
Raunds Town 116 all out lost to Willoughby 200 all out (Stuart Bonthuys 55, L Trevedi 4-28) by 84 runs
Division Six: Barby IIs 92-6 beat Desborough Town IIs 89 all out (T Satyanarayana 5-24, M Karunulloiran 4-31) by four wickets
Overstone Park IIIs 207-9 (Connor Westland 44, Muhammed Ahsan 4-20) lost to S & L Corby IIs 239 all out (Lee Fox 45, Warnakulasuriya Rodrigo 43) by 32 runs
St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 280-7 (Timothy Jakeman 77) beat Geddington IIs 165 all out (Henry Brandrick 50) by 115 runs
Stony Stratford IIIs 225-3 (Jake Iseton 111no, Isaac Wyeth 54) beat Westcroft IIs 223-7 (Khuram Barvi 84no, Faisal Mahmood 51) by seven wickets
Thrapston IIs 137-2 (Owen Whiteman 77) beat Towcestrians 136 all out (Quintin Allen 42, Josh Chudley 5-33) by eight wickets
Weekley & Warkton IIs 216 all out (Tom Ablitt 83, Chris Stokes 43, Muhammad Saram 4-32) beat Mears Ashby 196 all out (Alex Skerrett 43, Muhammad Saram 43, Joe Pringle 4-21) by 20 runs
Division Seven: Bowden IIs 173-8 lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 174-3 (M Brown 61, D Wickramaratne 58no) by seven wickets
Horton House IIs 177 all out (K Kaushikbhai 4-33) lost to Irchester 180-9 (S Parmar 45) by one wicket
New Bradwell IIs 74-4 (Kieran Lampard 41) beat Old Northamptonians IVs 73 all out (Joel Onedin 5-3, Kieran Lampard 4-21) by six wickets
Old IIs 110 all out lost to Haddon IIs 162-5 (Jason Helmn 81) by 52 runs
Rushton 81 all out lost to Great Houghton IIs 238-8 by 157 runs
Yelvertoft 213-8 (Harihiran Mohan 105no, Tomy Varkey 5-23) beat Kettering Town IIIs 110 all out (Muzamil Baba 49, Anthony Howes 6-31) by 103 runs
Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs 228-8 (Nik Patel 87, Will Haxby 48no) beat Braunston Paddox 101 all out by 127 runs
Burton Latimer IIIs 249-8 (Sven Sartain 62, Marc Wittering 55) beat Westcroft IIIs 245-9 (Muhammad Usman 84, Mohammad Rakheem 54) by two wickets
Dunchurch & Bilton 155 all out (Matthew Garrett 73) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIs 182-8 (James Walker 47) by 27 runs
Earls Barton IIs 153-7 lost to Gretton 293-6 (J Bates 89, L Park 53) by 140 runs
Kislingbury Temperance IIs 137-7 (Liam Fitzgerald 40, Abhishek Saxena 4-15) lost to North Crawley IIs 141-6 by four wickets
Podington IIs 186-9 (Ashley Hill 100no) lost to Olney Town IIs 212-8 (Luke Richardson 56, Paul Gallyot 52, Ashley Hill 5-44) by 26 runs
Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs 90 all out (Alex Wood 6-13) lost to Stony Stratford IVs 94 all out (Alasdair Bailey 4-24) by four runs
Carrib United IIs 137-9 (Sajid Rehman 61, Obadifullah Abid 4-37) beat St Michael's 105 all out (Akhtar Ali 6-18) by 32 runs
Isham 200-9 beat Wollaston IIIs 177 all out by 23 runs
Rothwell Town IIs 149 all out (Thomas Kilsby 59) lost to MK Air IIs 330-3 (Rajeev Sharma 107, Santosh Ballary 102no, Arjun Kulkarni 61) by 181 runs
St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 220-4 (Miftadul Sowrov 45, John Burdett 41, Danny Carter 40) beat Heyford IIs 153 all out (Dawn Paulose 58) by 67 runs
Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs 275-5 (David Shepherd 113no, Russell Heyworth 54, Angus MacGregor 40) beat Long Buckby IIs 184 all out (Ani Velayudhan 64, Gary Church 42no) by 91 runs
Horton House IIIs 156-9 lost to Weekley & Warkton IIIs 184-6 (Chris Payne 59) by 28 runs
Kettering Town IVs 116 all out (Derek Goodwin 42, Tom Costello 4-45) lost to Oundle Town IIIs 265-9 (Gavin Clay 81, Tom Costello 63) by 149 runs
Towcestrians IIs 53 all out lost to Grange Park 263-6 by 210 runs
Wellingborough Town IIIs 159 all out (Benjamin Batchelor 53no, Kunjal Amin 5-18) lost to Finedon Dolben IVs 217-7 (Kunjal Amin 63, Cameron Calvert 54) by 58 runs
Division 11: Brigstock IIs 124 all out (Simon Goodson 50, Luke Caswell 5-34) beat Raunds Town IIs 118-9 (Archie Toseland 5-32) by six runs
Geddington IIIs 174-8 (Charlie Layer 90no) beat Barton Seagrave 58 all out by 116 runs
Mears Ashby IIs 169-8 (D Patel 67no) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 168-8 (M Kahan 71no, E Bhatti 4-49) by two wickets
Northampton Saints IIIs 193-5 (James Anthony 68) beat Weldon IIs 189 all out (Will Jones 51) by five wickets
Sun Hardingstone IIs 159-8 (H Middleton 55, L Bennett 42) beat Thrapston IIIs 157-9 (K Morson 69) by two wickets
Division 12: Barby IIIs 214-6 (Karthikiyan Thangarajan 50, Ryan Sneddon 48no, Arun Srinivasan 44, Spencer Currall 5-48) beat S&L Corby IIIs 204-5 (Jason Parry 87no, Luke Jackson 45) by 10 runs
Great Oakley IIs 168-8 (Scott Marshall 44, Alan Raine 40) lost to Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 169-3 (David Bek 62no, Imran Jamadar 60) by seven wickets
Haddon IIIs 184-4 (Mike Farrah 58no, Robert Shardlow 58no) beat Cogenhoe IIs 180-8 (Ben Garratt 70no) by six wickets
Spencer Bruerne IIs 113 all out (K Finson 41, K Patel 4-28) beat Pytchley 69 all out (D Weston 6-14) by 44 runs
Stony Stratford Vs 169-9 (G Simpson 48) beat Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 155-7 (G Timms 56) by 14 runs
Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs 176-6 (Richard Hook 46) beat Burton Latimer IVs 127 all out (Leo Dunham 46no, Steven Spruels 6-34) by 49 runs
Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 87-8 (Luke Griffiths 4-15) beat Brixworth IVs 86 all out (Dawood Jabarkhail 5-5) by two wickets
Old IIIs 107-5 (Nick Riseley 45) beat Towcestrians IIIs 104 all out (Andy Clark 66no, Kasim Nawaz 4-17) by five wickets
Wellingborough OGs IIIs 183-9 (Daniel Austin 69, Daniel Chown 4-21) lost to Isham IIs 194-6 (Nithya Babu 55, Maheshvar Champaneriya 55no) by 11 runs
Willoughby IIs 239-4 (David Alcock 134no) beat Northampton Saints IVs 131 all out (Fergus Deery 5-17) by 108 runs
Division 14: Braunston Paddox IIs 98 all out lost to Overstone Park IVs 99-3 by seven wickets
Kettering Town Vs 81-5 (Richard Clark 44no) beat Bowden IIIs 78 all out (Jon Pearson 40, Zachary Purdie 4-9) by five wickets
Old Northamptonians Vs 51-2 beat Great Oakley IIIs 50 all out by eight wickets
S & L Corby IVs 47 all out (Harry Farbon 5-12) lost to Horton House IVs 184-3 (William Gallagher 73no, Abhinav Kulur 51) by 137 runs
Thrapston IVs 180 all out (M Coyne 43, O Bayliss 41, G Nath 5-18) lost to Yelvertoft IIs 184-1 (A Vonteddu 100no, H Tirupathi 42no) by nine wickets
Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs - Barton Seagrave conceded
Grange Park IIs 268-5 (Saad Aftab 69, Steven Steel 65, Tim Davies 59) beat Spencer Bruerne IIIs 53-9 by 215 runs
Haddon IVs v North Crawley IIIs - Haddon conceded
MK Air IIIs 103-6 beat Rushton IIs 102-9 (Steven Rolf 56no) by four wickets
Weldon IIIs v Heyford IIIs - Heyford conceded
Wellingborough Indians IIIs 206-8 (Kush Patel 50, Yogesh Sharma 42) beat Barby IVs 205 all out (Shavinka Peramuna 63, Trevor Toomey 48) by two wickets
Fixtures
Saturday, May 10
Northants Cricket League
Premier Division: Desborough Town v Peterborough Town; Finedon Dolben v Oundle Town ; Geddington v Kislingbury Temperance; Kettering Town v Stony Stratford; Rushden and Higham Town v Old Northamptonians
Division One: Irthlingborough Town v Brixworth; Loddington & Mawsley v Overstone Park; Peterborough Town IIs v Haddon; Weekley & Warkton v Thrapston; Wellingborough Town v Burton Latimer; Wollaston v Horton House
Division Two: Brixworth IIs v Finedon Dolben IIs; Earls Barton v Brigstock; Oundle Town IIs v Northampton Saints; Stony Stratford IIs v Barby; Weldon v Wollaston IIs; Wellingborough Indians v Rothwell Town
Division Three: Bowden v Spencer Bruerne; Heyford v Bold Dragoon; Old Northamptonians IIs v Old; Overstone Park IIs v Great Houghton; Sun Hardingstone v Podington; Wellingborough OGs v Westcroft
Division Four: Cogenhoe v Carrib United; Northampton Saints IIs v New Bradwell; Old Northamptonians IIIs v Rushden and Higham Town IIs; Olney Town v Great Oakley; St Crispin & Harlestone v Wellingborough Indians IIs; Thurleigh v S&L Corby
Division Five: Bedford v Wellingborough Town IIs; Burton Latimer IIs v Kettering Town IIs; Finedon Dolben IIIs v Bugbrooke; MK Air v Long Buckby; Raunds Town v North Crawley; Willoughby v Loddington & Mawsley IIs
Division Six: Barby IIs v Geddington IIs; Overstone Park IIIs v Mears Ashby; S & L Corby IIs v Towcestrians; Stony Stratford IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs; Thrapston IIs v St.Crispin & Harlestone IIs; Westcroft IIs v Desborough Town IIs
Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs; Haddon IIs v Irchester; Horton House IIs v Kettering Town IIIs; New Bradwell IIs v Yelvertoft; Old IIs v Bowden IIs
Division Eight: Braunston Paddox v Olney Town IIs; Brixworth IIIs v Earls Barton IIs; Dunchurch & Bilton v Burton Latimer IIIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIs v Gretton; North Crawley IIs v Wellingborough OGs IIs; Podington IIs v Westcroft IIIs
Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs v St.Crispin & Harlestone IIIs; Carrib United IIs v Stony Stratford IVs; Isham v MK Air IIs; Rothwell Town IIs v Heyford IIs; St Michaels v Wollaston IIIs
Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs v Grange Park; Horton House IIIs v Oundle Town IIIs; Kettering Town IVs v Finedon Dolben IVs; Long Buckby IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs; Towcestrians IIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs
Division 11: Brigstock IIs v Sun Hardingstone IIs; Geddington IIIs v Weldon IIs; Mears Ashby IIs v Raunds Town IIs; Northampton Saints IIIs v Thrapston IIIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IVs v Barton Seagrave
Division 12: Barby IIIs v Dunchurch & Bilton IIs; Great Oakley IIs v Cogenhoe IIs; Rushden and Higham Town IIIs v S & L Corby IIIs; Spencer Bruerne IIs v Haddon IIIs; Stony Stratford Vs v Pytchley
Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs v Brixworth IVs; Burton Latimer IVs v Isham IIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIIs v Willoughby; Old IIIs v Northampton Saints IVs; Wellingborough OGs IIIs v Towcestrians IIIs
Division 14: Kettering Town Vs v Overstone Park IVs; Old Northamptonians Vs v Braunston Paddox IIs; S & L Corby IVs v Bowden IIIs; Thrapston IVs v Great Oakley IIIs; Yelvertoft IIs v Horton House IVs
Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v Spencer Bruerne IIIs; Grange Park IIs v North Crawley IIIs; Irthlingborough Town IIIs v Barby IVs; MK Air IIIs v Haddon IVs; Weldon IIIs v Rushton IIs; Wellingborough Indians IIIs v Heyford IIIs