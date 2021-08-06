Poppies swoop for Dyche and Stones

Young striker Isaac Stones, who has scored seven goals during pre-season, has signed a contract with Kettering Town. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering Town have completed two more summer signings with the start of the Vanarama National League North season fast approaching.

The Poppies have confirmed that young striker Isaac Stones has signed a contract with the club after a highly impressive pre-season campaign.

The attacker, who previously played for Kimberley Miners Welfare, has scored seven goals so far this summer including both in the 2-0 friendly win over Biggleswade FC at Latimer Park on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Dyche has joined the Poppies on a two-month youth loan deal from Northampton Town

And Paul Cox has also added to his defensive ranks with Max Dyche joining Kettering on a two-month youth loan deal from Northampton Town.

Dyche, who was watched by his dad and Burnley manager Sean, who grew up in Kettering, on Wednesday night, has featured in the Poppies’ most recent friendlies.

And Cobblers boss Jon Brady said: “Max has done well in pre-season and for the next stage of his development, we want him to spend some time playing regular first team football.

“I have worked with Max a lot over the last few years and I think this will help his development.

“He will be up against senior, experienced players game in and game out and that is the best environment in which to learn.”

A much-changed Poppies team, meanwhile, played another friendly at Grantham Town last night (Thursday) and claimed a 3-2 victory.