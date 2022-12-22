AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Chris Nunn

The former Biggleswade Town boss was revealed as the new Diamonds manager on Tuesday, and he faces a huge job to turn around the fortunes of a side currently rock-bottom of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Division Central.

He takes over a side on a six-match losing streak, and a club that had become somewhat splintered after a dismal start to a season that has seen two managers, in Andy Burgess and Richard Maxwell, already lose their jobs.

Attendances have dropped, and there has been a change at the top with a new board in place, but Nunn told AFCRDTV: "It's not going to be easy, and I am going to need a bit of time, but we just have to get a connection.

"It is key for the players to connect with the supporters.

"Hopefully we will be able to get a good, competitive team together and we can win some football matches."

Nunn’s first task is to assess the squad he has inherited at Hayden Road, but he is already planning on injecting some new blood to try and get the team climbing the table.

Asked if he will be bringing in new players, Nunn said: "If you are bottom of the league, then I think you have to try and bring in players.

"We are not blessed with loads of money, and we have got to stick to a budget, which is really important.

"So we need to make sure that everything is done within budget, and I have always had to do that and is something I am always happy to do.

"We have to make sure we work hard, and that the board gets a connection with the fans and the players, and that we become a big, united group.

"We have to make sure everybody has got each others' backs."

Nunn’s first game in charge will be at Bedford Town on Boxing Day (ko 3pm).

The Eagles aren’t having a great season themselves, and currently sit 16th in the table, 13 points ahead of roc-bottom Rushden.

They go into the game boosted by a 2-1 win at Barwell last Saturday, one of only three games in the division to beat the big freeze.

