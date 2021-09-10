No panic from Peaks as Diamonds look for a kickstart

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Andy Peaks

Andy Peaks insists there is “no panic” on his part as AFC Rushden & Diamonds bid to kickstart their season.

It’s been a tough start for Diamonds who suffered three defeats in their first four Southern League Premier Central matches before they were beaten 5-2 at Coalville Town in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup last weekend.

Diamonds were level at 1-1 going into the latter stages of the first half but conceded two quick goals before the break and never recovered.

But Peaks insists he has “loads of faith” in the squad he has put together for the campaign.

Diamonds now have two tricky away games in front of them as they return to league action with a clash at Nuneaton Borough tomorrow (Saturday) before they head to Needham Market next Tuesday night.

But Peaks isn’t about to get carried away by a slow start to the season.

“I never panic,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I know we have played some good teams but I know this league is stronger than ever. We have got what we are dealt with and I am confident we will be absolutely fine.

“We know we need to put some points on the board and we want that to happen this weekend.

“Nuneaton haven’t had the greatest of starts and I think they are different to us because of the resources they have available to them so there is probably even more pressure on them to deliver.

“They will be buoyed by their win in the FA Cup but it’s a good game for us to have.

“I want us to express ourselves. We have not quite got it right but I have loads of faith in this group. There is no panic whatsoever.

“I have been in football a long time and one good result can lead to two, three or four. It’s just about us keeping the belief.

“We have had a really tough start and I knew that was going to be the case before we drew Coalville in the FA Cup.

“We have performed okay in the games for long periods, unfortunately when we have not performed we have been punished and we have to learn from that.

“Even at Coalville, for 44 minutes we were well in the game but the half-time team talk changed within the space of two minutes.

“We are judged as a team and, as a team, we didn’t defend well enough and against a team like Coalville you can’t afford to do that.

“I keep saying it but this is a process. I have got some new players and some young lads and I am really pleased with our recruitment but it’s going to take a bit of time and we have to stick at it and keep working until it’s right.