Lavery delight as Jezeph and Noel-Williams secure crucial win at Leiston Town

Richard Lavery was all smiles after Kettering Town's win at Leiston on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery was a happy man as Kettering Town claimed a crucial 2-0 win at Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central promotion rivals Leiston Town on Saturday.

And he singled out goalkeeper Dan Jezeph for special praise for making two 'world-class saves', as well as stopping a penalty.

Isiah Noel-Williams scored a goal in each half to secure the three points for the Poppies, with Lavery labelling Leiston as being the best team his side have played against this year.

The win was a vital one for Kettering, who have moved back up to third and stay five points adrift of leaders Bedford Town with three games in hand.

The Eagles maintained their advantage thanks a stoppage time penalty from Leon Lobjoit that secured a last-gasp win over Alvechurch.

"Leiston are the best side we have played for a good couple of months," admitted Lavery. "Respect to them, they controlled the game and have had a few chances.

"Jez has made two world-class saves, and then pulled off a penalty save which for me has earned us the three points.

"We got lucky in the first half, going in at 1-0 up. They controlled the first half, but we then get a goalkeeping error.

"Then it was can we go and get the second goal? We did that and then have defended really well as a back four and the midfield was superb.

"I know how important this result is, it could turn our season.

"We needed three points, although I would have probably taken one before the game, but to win it is a massive result for us.

"That is a massive confidence boost for the lads, it was a really good day."

The Poppies are quickly back in action on Tuesday night when they entertain mid-table Alvechurch at Latimer Park, knowing a win will see them go second in the table, and cut the gap between themselves and Bedford to just two points.

Lavery accepts his team is still not firing on all cylinders, but knows what a great opportunity this week is for him and his players.

"I will always be honest, and we are not playing great at the minute," said the Poppies boss. "That makes the point at home against Halesowen last week a massive point for us.

"I know the fans weren't happy with the result, but I was happy with the point because we didn't play well.

"To then take three points on Saturday was great, and we are now going into a home game against Alvechurch on Tuesday to hopefully get another win and get back in the pack again."

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short