It felt like one got away, says Kettering Town boss Culverhouse

Ian Culverhouse reacts on the sidelines during Kettering Town's 1-1 draw with Leamington at Latimer Park. Pictures by Peter Short

Ian Culverhouse believes it is a “great sign” that 10-man Kettering Town were left disappointed with a 1-1 draw against Leamington at Latimer Park.

The Poppies fell behind to an early Dan Turner goal but levelled early in the second half after a Leamington player put through his own net.

But Kettering’s hopes of completing a turnaround were hit when captain Connor Kennedy was sent-off for a second bookable offence, although it was the Poppies who continued to push for a winner with new signing Callum Stead going close after he came off the bench to make his debut.

New signing Callum Stead went close to a winner with this effort as he came off the bench to make his debut for Kettering Town

In the end, the spoils were shared with the point being enough to keep the Poppies in eighth place and they will now have the chance to move into the play-off places in the Vanarama National League North if they avoid defeat at Alfreton Town on Tuesday night.

“We are disappointed, which is a great sign for us but the dressing-room was quite quiet afterwards,” manager Culverhouse said.

“It felt like one got away and that’s even with 10 men, I thought we were in the ascendency all the time.

“We aren’t getting a lot of detail into the players at the moment. It’s putting it on a chalkboard and then going from there.

“They are really responsive to what we are asking and if they keep driving like that, we won’t be far away.”

Culverhouse, meanwhile, felt “the driving force” that is skipper Kennedy was a bit unfortunate with his two bookings.

“Connor said he got the ball for the second one but I think it was the reaction of them and I think the referee got caught up in it,” the Poppies boss added.

“I didn’t think the first one was a foul and the consistency of the officials wasn’t there.