Glover excited by the potential as he takes over as Kettering Town boss

Owner Ritchie Jeune welcomes new manager Lee Glover to Kettering Town. Picture courtesy of Kettering Town FC

Glover, who finished last season as assistant-manager to Andy Burgess at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, has signed a two-year contract with the Poppies as he takes over following the departure of Ian Culverhouse.

The 52-year-old, who is from Corby and remains local to the area, enjoyed an impressive playing career which included playing for Nottingham Forest in the 1991 FA Cup final.

He has previously held managerial roles at Corby Town and Grantham Town before having assistant-manager jobs at Football League clubs including Peterborough United and Mansfield Town.

Now he has been tasked with the job of building on a fine 2021/22 campaign for the Poppies, which saw them just miss out on a play-off place in the Vanarama National League North.

And he is determined to put together a “young and dynamic” squad for the new season.

Glover said: “This appealed to me. It excites me, the prospect of putting together and working with a young, dynamic side.

“The National League North is a good standard. There are a lot of professional teams in there.

“I have signed a contract for two years and that gives us time. Myself, the owner (Ritchie Jeune), the chairman (David Mahoney) are all on the same path.

“We are realistic but we want to improve everything on and off the pitch.

“I helped out Andy Burgess because he’s a mate of mine but we always knew it was only temporary.

“I got offered a full-time role in football, which is at the other end of the country and I don’t really want something like that. I have done the staying away from the family.

“This came up and it’s ideal for me. It’s got a lot of potential.

“I have a business in the area, I enjoy working and training with the lads and I want to try to put together a youthful, dynamic and exciting team.

“It’s not an easy thing to do but I have had success with different clubs when approaching it like that.

“I hope I can add some professional touches where I can. I am realistic about where we are but I will do what I can to improve the club.

“It’s important to let the players know that I have signed this contract and I am going to be here, helping them and developing them rather than someone coming in on a short-term deal.

“It gives us a bit of breathing space but, of course, we need to win games of football.

“I’m not silly. I’ve been around the block a few times now.