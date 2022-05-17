Glover appointed as Kettering Town manager

Lee Glover, pictured in his time as assistant-manager at Peterborough United, is the new boss at Kettering Town

Glover finished last season as assistant-manager at AFC Rushden & Diamonds having come into Hayden Road along with boss Andy Burgess.

The 52-year-old, who played in the 1991 FA Cup final for Nottingham Forest and also featured for the likes of Port Vale, Rotherham United and Macclesfield Town during his playing career, has held assistant-manager roles at Mansfield Town and Peterborough United in the past.

He also had a stint as manager at Corby Town in the early 2000s before going on to manage at Grantham Town.