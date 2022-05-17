Glover appointed as Kettering Town manager

Glover finished last season as assistant-manager at AFC Rushden & Diamonds having come into Hayden Road along with boss Andy Burgess.
The 52-year-old, who played in the 1991 FA Cup final for Nottingham Forest and also featured for the likes of Port Vale, Rotherham United and Macclesfield Town during his playing career, has held assistant-manager roles at Mansfield Town and Peterborough United in the past.
He also had a stint as manager at Corby Town in the early 2000s before going on to manage at Grantham Town.
Now Glover has been handed the reins at Latimer Park and takes over following the departure of Ian Culverhouse, who took the Poppies to within a whisker of the Vanarama National League North play-offs last season.