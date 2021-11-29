Fan support 'humbling' for Kettering Town boss Paul Cox... now he wants to give them something to celebrate at Hereford

The Poppies lost 3-0 at Gloucester City on Saturday. Photo: Peter Short

Kettering Town will make the trek to Hereford tomorrow night, looking for more vital league points.

The Poppies’ third away contest in a row means yet another long distance trip for the fans, but manager Paul Cox hopes he can send them home happy.

The Town boss was full of praise for the travelling faithful following last Saturday’s victory at York City.

And with the National League North contest coming hot on the heels of Saturday’s FA Trophy defeat at Gloucester City, Cox remains appreciative of the support.

“Everybody knows my feelings on them and I think they give us that extra man,” he said.

“The part and parcel of it for me is taking this club back to where it should be.

“I come away from home and the support has been magnificent, it’s just like an extra man.

“It’s really humbling, a lot of people have come a long way and it really is appreciated.”

Reflecting on the raucous scenes at full time at the York Community Stadium at the weekend, Cox continued: “You can tell the lads at the end just how much they enjoyed the backing.

“It’s part of our DNA as a club, our fans home and away.

“In a big stadium their fans were noisy and it’s lovely we can look down that end and see our fans, more importantly, hear our fans.”

Josh Gowling’s Bulls have discovered some form in recent weeks, winning four league games on the trot before Saturday's FA Trophy exit on penalties to league rivals Kidderminster Harriers.

Victories against Chorley, Guiseley, Blyth Spartans and Chester have pulled Hereford out of the bottom two.

