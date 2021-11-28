"I can't take a Jekyll and Hyde side!" Paul Cox suggests he could be ringing the changes at Kettering Town

Kettering Town boss Paul Cox. Photo: Peter Short

Paul Cox has hinted he’s preparing to ring out the changes at Kettering Town.

The Poppies boss declared he was ‘probably the most annoyed since I’ve been at this football club’ following Saturday’s 3-0 FA Trophy exit at 10-man Gloucester City.

The National League North strugglers claimed a comfortable victory while Town failed to replicate their resilient display which saw them pick up three points at York City a week earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Jekyll and Hyde. I’ve called for consistency too many times, let’s see what happens over the next week,” Cox told the Poppies’ YouTube channel.

“Because, I can’t take a Jekyll and Hyde side. When we follow instructions, when we do what we’re good at we’re not bad.

“Too many times this season we haven't followed what they’ve been asked to do. Too many players had off days.

“Good sides, sides who get promoted, they come here and they grind a result out.”

Town travel to Hereford on Tuesday and entertain Boston United on Saturday, with Cox hinting he may be looking to do some swift business.

“Let the dust settle over the next 24 hours but in my mind there’s a certain clarity that I need to do things here,” he added.