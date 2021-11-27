Kettering Town exit FA Trophy, defeat for Corby Town

Paul Cox. Photo: Peter Short

Kettering Town exited the FA Trophy with a 3-0 reverse at National League North strugglers Gloucester City.

Manager Paul Cox had been impressed by Kettering's resilience in their 2-1 win at York City last Saturday, but they trailed 2-0 at the interval.

Ollie Hubert netted both, his first a rebound and the second a cool finish from a ball over the top.

The Tigers had the goal advantage but the Poppies were a man up after defender Ben Gerring was shown a straight red card.

However, it was the hosts who struck next with the killer blow, Max Sheaf on the scoresheet as he poked home following a goalmouth scramble.

Corby Town were beaten 4-2 at Northern Premier League Midlands rivals Carlton Town.

Manager Gary Mills called on his side to give him a reaction following a 3-0 home defeat to Loughborough Dynamo, but once again the Steelmen were left shipping goals.

Nathan Watson put the hosts ahead with Connor Furey drawing the Steelmen level.

However, Alex Howes was on target in the final minute of the first half to restore Carlton's lead.

Howes and Tony Moore made it 4-1 before Joshua Flanagan netted a consolation in the 90th minute.