Northamptonshire to host Cardiff UCCE and Durham in pre-season friendlies
It has been confirmed Northamptonshire will host Cardiff UCCE and Durham in pre-season friendly fixtures ahead of the new LV= Insurance county Championship campaign.
The County will also travel to neighbours Leicestershire for a two-day match - with that encounter now just 13 days away on March 23!
Northants are currently on a 10-day training camp in South Africa, but on their return on March 17 they will quickly be back out in the middle at Grace Road.
John Sadler's team will take on the Foxes in a two-day friendly on March 23 and 24, before the first action of the summer takes place at the County Ground on Monday, March 28.
The annual university fixture is against Cardiff UCCE and will be played over three days at Wantage Road.
Northants will then complete their pre-season preparations with another two-day hit out against Durham in Northampton, with that clash starting on Thursday, March 31.
Both fixtures at the County Ground will be open to spectators, with admission free of charge.
They will also be live streamed via the club website.
Leicestershire have also confirmed gates will be open at Grace Road for both days, however a live stream will not be available.
Once pre-season is out of the way, Northants begin their County Championship Division One campaign with a home date against Gloucestershire that starts on Thursday, April 7.