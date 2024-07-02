All the candidates bidding to become Kettering's next MP at this week's General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some will have already voted by post, but for most it’s almost time for polling day at this year’s General Election.

The nation goes to the polls on Thursday, July 4, to pick who they want to become their next MP.

In Kettering there are eight candidates – here’s who they are and what they’ve said.

Conservative

The eight election candidates, clockwise from top left: Crispian Besley, Philip Hollobone, Rosie Wrighting, Sarah Ryan, Jehad Soliman Aburamadan, Emily Fedorowycz, Jim Hakewill and Matthew Murphy.

Philip Hollobone has been the MP for Kettering since he was first elected in 2005, having won five elections in a row. He has a huge majority of almost 17,000, but finds himself second favourite this time around.

He said he is most proud of getting KGH into the national hospital rebuild programme, repeated a claim that the project could be at risk under Labour and said the recent ‘gamblegate’ scandal is appalling.

You can read our interview with him

Labour

Rosie Wrighting is the Labour challenger and current bookies’ favourite, but says she’s not complacent and is fighting for every vote.

The Geddington woman urged people to vote for change and said that Kettering needs a fresh start, accused the Tories of ‘scaremongering’ over KGH and pledged to help rejuvenate town centres and tackle potholes.

Read our interview with her

Green

The Green Party’s Emily Fedorowycz, a former mayor of Kettering, is eyeing a major upset and says she ‘absolutely’ believes she can win ‘out of nowhere’.

She also wants to bring town centres back to life and fix the pothole crisis and said she believes tactical voting ‘isn’t relevant’ in Kettering.

Read our interview with her

Reform

Voters in Kettering have a right-wing alternative to the Tories for the first time since 2015 after Reform – the party led by Nigel Farage – put up a candidate.

Crispian Besley said he’s turned his back on the Conservatives, that he believes a lot of the UK’s problems are linked to ‘unsustainable’ immigration and that he’d be a ‘no nonsense voice of common sense’ if he wins.

Read our interview with him

Independent

Jim Hakewill, who has been a councillor for almost 40 years, is standing as an independent candidate for the second time having come fourth in 2019.

He thinks the area needs a change from party politics squabbling, said he wants to abolish the role of police and crime commissioner and said a vote for him wouldn’t be a wasted one.

Read our interview with him

Liberal Democrats

Chicago-born Sarah Ryan is standing for the Liberal Democrats this year and says she wants to fight for a fairer society.

She wants the nation to avoid the US-style private healthcare system she grew up with at all costs and said that, while she was galvanised by Brexit, she doesn’t think reversing it is the best use of time now.

Read our interview with her

Social Democratic Party

At 22 Matthew Murphy is the youngest candidate in the race as he stands for the SDP.

He wants to cut net migration to zero, sort out the county’s horrendous roads and said he’d be over the moon if he got his deposit back.

Read our interview with him

Alliance for Democracy and Freedom

Jehad Soliman Aburamadan is the ADF candidate on the ballot having previously left Reform because of their language around immigration.

He was born in Gaza and said the UK has made him proud to be British, but admitted his own wife probably wasn’t going to vote for him.