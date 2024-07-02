All the candidates bidding to become Kettering's next MP at this week's General Election
The nation goes to the polls on Thursday, July 4, to pick who they want to become their next MP.
In Kettering there are eight candidates – here’s who they are and what they’ve said.
Conservative
Philip Hollobone has been the MP for Kettering since he was first elected in 2005, having won five elections in a row. He has a huge majority of almost 17,000, but finds himself second favourite this time around.
He said he is most proud of getting KGH into the national hospital rebuild programme, repeated a claim that the project could be at risk under Labour and said the recent ‘gamblegate’ scandal is appalling.
Labour
Rosie Wrighting is the Labour challenger and current bookies’ favourite, but says she’s not complacent and is fighting for every vote.
The Geddington woman urged people to vote for change and said that Kettering needs a fresh start, accused the Tories of ‘scaremongering’ over KGH and pledged to help rejuvenate town centres and tackle potholes.
Green
The Green Party’s Emily Fedorowycz, a former mayor of Kettering, is eyeing a major upset and says she ‘absolutely’ believes she can win ‘out of nowhere’.
She also wants to bring town centres back to life and fix the pothole crisis and said she believes tactical voting ‘isn’t relevant’ in Kettering.
Reform
Voters in Kettering have a right-wing alternative to the Tories for the first time since 2015 after Reform – the party led by Nigel Farage – put up a candidate.
Crispian Besley said he’s turned his back on the Conservatives, that he believes a lot of the UK’s problems are linked to ‘unsustainable’ immigration and that he’d be a ‘no nonsense voice of common sense’ if he wins.
Independent
Jim Hakewill, who has been a councillor for almost 40 years, is standing as an independent candidate for the second time having come fourth in 2019.
He thinks the area needs a change from party politics squabbling, said he wants to abolish the role of police and crime commissioner and said a vote for him wouldn’t be a wasted one.
Liberal Democrats
Chicago-born Sarah Ryan is standing for the Liberal Democrats this year and says she wants to fight for a fairer society.
She wants the nation to avoid the US-style private healthcare system she grew up with at all costs and said that, while she was galvanised by Brexit, she doesn’t think reversing it is the best use of time now.
Social Democratic Party
At 22 Matthew Murphy is the youngest candidate in the race as he stands for the SDP.
He wants to cut net migration to zero, sort out the county’s horrendous roads and said he’d be over the moon if he got his deposit back.
Alliance for Democracy and Freedom
Jehad Soliman Aburamadan is the ADF candidate on the ballot having previously left Reform because of their language around immigration.
He was born in Gaza and said the UK has made him proud to be British, but admitted his own wife probably wasn’t going to vote for him.