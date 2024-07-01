The Kettering general election candidate who's fresh out of university

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For some university students, the summer they finish is a chance to enjoy a break before starting a career.

But Matthew Murphy is throwing himself into a general election campaign instead – standing as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate to be Kettering’s next MP.

The 22-year-old has spent the last four years at Brunel University in west London, where he studied military and international history, with the election called just as he moved home to Desborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He admits he’s ‘obviously inexperienced’ but thinks his age will ‘bring a bit of freshness’ to the election race.

Matthew Murphy, pictured at last month's hustings. Picture by Alison Bagley.

He told the Northants Telegraph: “I like to think of myself as being quite in touch but that’s up for the polls to decide.

“I just think I really get young people and understand what our priorities are. I understand what we’re most interested in – young people don’t care about all the culture war stuff.

"We want to be able to afford to get a house, a car and stuff like that. I see a lot of the older people, especially in the establishment parties, who are totally obsessed with trans issues among other things in culture wars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Murphy says there should be a party for people who are ‘socially conservative’ and ‘economically left’ like him and believes the SDP would do ‘really well’ if more people knew they existed.

He wants to reform welfare when it comes to disability payments as his brother is disabled. Mr Murphy said he has been ‘shafted’ by changes to disability payments by the Conservatives.

He also wants to cut net migration down to zero – going further than the SDP’s manifesto pledge of reducing it to 50,000 per annum.

And he said he also wants to sort out Northamptonshire’s ‘horrendous’ roads, including those in his home town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The roads are absolutely horrendous and that really needs to get sorted.

"The Tories are doing nothing about it and I feel like it’s an issue that Labour could overlook.”

Mr Murphy said he would be ‘over the moon’ if he got five per cent of the vote share, enough to get his deposit back, and will be ‘quite upset’ if he polls lower than another rank outsider, Jehad Soliman Aburamadan from the

Alliance for Democracy and Freedom.

He said he hates tactical voting and urged people to vote for what they believe in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It doesn’t make sense. If you genuinely believe in our principles and our policies and don’t vote for us, we’re never going to get the support to implement them.

"If you don’t vote for things you believe in those things will never come to pass.”