The Kettering general election candidate who's fresh out of university
But Matthew Murphy is throwing himself into a general election campaign instead – standing as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate to be Kettering’s next MP.
The 22-year-old has spent the last four years at Brunel University in west London, where he studied military and international history, with the election called just as he moved home to Desborough.
He admits he’s ‘obviously inexperienced’ but thinks his age will ‘bring a bit of freshness’ to the election race.
He told the Northants Telegraph: “I like to think of myself as being quite in touch but that’s up for the polls to decide.
“I just think I really get young people and understand what our priorities are. I understand what we’re most interested in – young people don’t care about all the culture war stuff.
"We want to be able to afford to get a house, a car and stuff like that. I see a lot of the older people, especially in the establishment parties, who are totally obsessed with trans issues among other things in culture wars.”
Mr Murphy says there should be a party for people who are ‘socially conservative’ and ‘economically left’ like him and believes the SDP would do ‘really well’ if more people knew they existed.
He wants to reform welfare when it comes to disability payments as his brother is disabled. Mr Murphy said he has been ‘shafted’ by changes to disability payments by the Conservatives.
He also wants to cut net migration down to zero – going further than the SDP’s manifesto pledge of reducing it to 50,000 per annum.
And he said he also wants to sort out Northamptonshire’s ‘horrendous’ roads, including those in his home town.
He said: “The roads are absolutely horrendous and that really needs to get sorted.
"The Tories are doing nothing about it and I feel like it’s an issue that Labour could overlook.”
Mr Murphy said he would be ‘over the moon’ if he got five per cent of the vote share, enough to get his deposit back, and will be ‘quite upset’ if he polls lower than another rank outsider, Jehad Soliman Aburamadan from the
Alliance for Democracy and Freedom.
He said he hates tactical voting and urged people to vote for what they believe in.
He said: “It doesn’t make sense. If you genuinely believe in our principles and our policies and don’t vote for us, we’re never going to get the support to implement them.
"If you don’t vote for things you believe in those things will never come to pass.”
Standing in the Kettering constituency at the General Election on July 4 are: Rosie Wrighting (Labour), Philip Hollobone (Conservative), Crispian Besley (Reform), Emily Fedorowycz (Green), Sarah Ryan (Liberal Democrats), Jim Hakewill (Indepedent), Jehad Aburamadan (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) and Matthew Murphy (Social Democratic Party).