The Gaza-born Kettering general election candidate who's standing for his third different party

Many people switch political allegiances in their lifetime, but not many stand in elections for three different parties in seven years.

But that’s exactly what Jehad Soliman Aburamadan – known as Jehad Soliman – is doing when the nation goes to the polls on July 4.

The 53-year-old is standing to be Kettering’s next MP as a representative of the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom (ADF).

He’s previously unsuccessfully stood to be a Northamptonshire councillor for UKIP in 2017, coming fourth out of five in the Wicksteed ward, before leaving the party because he found their language ‘toxic’.

Jehad Soliman is on the ballot at the general election.

Mr Soliman then joined Nigel Farage’s Reform party, twice trying to become a Kettering councillor, but is not standing for them again because he didn’t like Reform’s language around anti-immigration.

He told the Northants Telegraph: “We all have people in our ancestry from different parts of the world.

"I didn’t like the attitude of banging on about ‘immigrants, immigrants, immigrants’.”

Mr Soliman is originally Palestinian and was born in Gaza City, but moved to Leicester and then Kettering when he was 17.

He said he still has a brother and sister who are stuck in Gaza as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.

But, asked whether he wanted to be a voice for Gaza in Parliament, he said: “What’s important for me is the local issues. It’s this town and this country.

"This country has always looked after me and cared for me. This country has made me British and I am very proud of that.”

Mr Soliman is now part of the ADF, which brands itself as a ‘home for the politically homeless’.

He said the party has no room for personal egos and no ‘central command’, adding that he is committed to improving local services and facilities while retaining the unique character and green spaces of the community.

He wants to improve Kettering General Hospital – saying it can be rebuilt but the service still needs improving – and said seeing how hard struggling nurses are working breaks his heart.

Mr Soliman also wants to improve the police service, starting with more of a town presence.

He said: “We need a police station back in the town. We’ve got nothing now, just a little office in the council offices.

"How can people go and try to seek help or protection? They’ve got nowhere to go.”

Mr Soliman added that he doesn’t expect to be elected and cannot predict who will win, adding that getting his deposit back would be a good result.

But it might be an uphill struggle – because he said his own wife isn’t planning on voting for him on July 4.

He said: “That’s democracy and freedom!”

