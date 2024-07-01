Will 'Farage factor' boost Reform's general election chances in Kettering?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the first time since the 2015 general election, voters in Kettering have a right-wing alternative to the Conservatives.

UKIP agreed not to stand against Philip Hollobone in 2017 in an election pact, and the last time the nation went to the polls in 2019 the Conservative Brexiteer was the only right-wing candidate on the ballot.

But this week’s general election will see voters given the option of choosing Crispian Besley, from the Reform party led by Nigel Farage, to be their next MP. Reform’s popularity in the polls has risen since Mr Farage’s dramatic return to politics weeks ago – and Mr Besley believes this election is less about voting for himself but local people voting for his party leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the Northants Telegraph: "Everybody so far has said he’s got a point...I don’t think everybody agrees with everything, you can never please all the people all the time, but people recognise the fact that he is raising issues that other parties simply have not addressed.

Crispian Besley (left), and Reform party leader Nigel Farage (credit Getty Images)

"Here we are in Northamptonshire, landlocked and about the furthest point from sea water than anywhere in the country, and yet the issue is immigration.”

The 65-year-old, who promised to be a ‘no nonsense voice of common sense if he wins’, is making his first foray into the politics world.

The former investment bank managing director was a late pick as Reform’s candidate after their previous choice dropped out for personal reasons, and has previously only ever voted Conservative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he’s now turned his back on the Tories and believes voting for Reform will ‘get the ball rolling’ to them becoming the credible opposition at the next election.

Mr Besley said: “They’ve had 14 years to try and fix things and they’ve manifestly failed in virtually every single respect.

"The Tory party I voted for previously is not the Tory party we have now.

“The Tory party in my view is toast. It’s completely imploding. Vote for Reform and we will get seats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Reform’s key pledges is to freeze non-essential immigration and Mr Besley said he believes things people are concerned about are linked to ‘uncontrolled, unsustainable immigration’.

He said ‘it’s not being xenophobic, it’s straightforward numbers’ and that he wants to get NHS waiting lists down.

Mr Besley said: “The whole of this country, immigrant or not, treasures the frontline care that the NHS does give.

"But the NHS is broken. Patients are suffering and the system is now letting people down badly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Waiting lists are at record highs and the population has grown by 20 per cent. The net result is hundreds of people are dying every week because of delays in A&E alone.”

Mr Besley believes NHS workers not paid enough and that all frontline NHS and social care staff should pay zero basic rate tax for a period of time. He also wants to see tax relief of 20 per cent on all private healthcare and insurance to incentivise people who can afford to pay more and reduce pressure on the NHS.

Another of Mr Besley’s promises is to try and help save High Streets – he wants to abolish business rates for High Street-based small and medium enterprises and thinks there should be cheaper or subsidised parking in council-run car parks, with some areas free.

He said: “Talking to shopkeepers I don’t know how or even why they are in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These guys have to work 24/7 to keep their necks above water. The High Streets are struggling and they need to be rescued.”

Mr Besley, who was privately educated and sent both of his children to private schools, also criticised Labour’s plan to add tax to private school fees as an ‘envy tax’.

He is one of two names on the ballot who does not live in Kettering, residing in South Northamptonshire.

Asked how local people will resonate with him as he doesn’t live in Kettering, he said he’s had no pushback about it and that he would have a residence in or around Kettering if he was elected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am a Northamptonshire boy. My first ever job when I was 17 was in Northampton.”