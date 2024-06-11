Reform's Kettering candidate says he'll be 'no nonsense voice of common sense' if he wins at General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Conservative voter who is standing for Reform UK says he’ll be a ‘voice of common sense’ if elected as Kettering’s next MP.

Crispian Besley will be on the ballot when the nation goes to the polls at the General Election on July 4, representing the right wing party led by Nigel Farage.

Mr Besley, who lives in south Northamptonshire, said he believes Reform is needed as an alternative to the nation’s two biggest parties.

He said: “Until now I have never been a member of any political party and have only ever voted Conservative but they no longer represent my beliefs or what I voted for.

Crispian Besley is Reform UK's candidate for Kettering

“The Conservatives have outstayed their welcome and neither they nor Labour are fit for purpose.

"The Tories have broken Britain and Labour will bankrupt it. Both parties have betrayed Britain and it is increasingly difficult to differentiate between them so Reform is now urgently needed.”

Mr Besley spent most of his career working in London’s financial services sector and was managing director at a global investment bank, before advising, mentoring and raising investment for small and medium-sized companies

He is also an author and amateur racing driver of historic cars.

He said: “I am not a career politician and I am not in this for myself but for the country and ordinary hard-working people, but especially for the younger and future generations who are at the moment are in danger of being left an awful legacy.

"Having lived in Northamptonshire for 30 years I am privileged and very proud to have the chance to represent the people and businesses in the Kettering constituency as a no nonsense voice of common sense, who will tackle and address local challenges and at national level confront the broken promises and issues that have been ignored for so long by successive governments.”