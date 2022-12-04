As temperatures plummet and the cost of living crisis bites, dozens of warm spaces have opened their doors to those seeking refuge from winter weather.

Some spaces are in public buildings with grants covering costs, others are in churches and community centres funded by different organisations.

One of the warm spaces open weekly in Corby is the Here4U Hub at Cornerstone Methodist Church in Kingsbrook.

Volunteers at Corby's Here4U drop-in centre

As well as offering a heated room, volunteers at Here4U also provide hot meals, and debt advice.

Organiser Caroline Barratt said: “We offer crafts, games, newspapers, a lot of information about debt and we serve a hot meal.

"Last week we had 27 people, this week we had 20 and served 16 meals – it was baked potatoes.”

The church has been given a £5,000 grant from North Northants Council for a fridge freezer and to cover other expenses. Any left over hot food is either given to people using the facility, given to rough sleepers or to residents of a nearby hostel.

Ms Barratt, lay community chaplain, said: “We had quite a few elderly people, and two young mums, it’s a good mix of people. One lady says she looks forward to Wednesdays because she’s around people and will get a hot meal.

"I would say to people, don’t sit at home alone. There are lots of other people in the same situation in our neighbourhood. We are very welcoming.”

Food parcels and hot meals can be accessed from a network of food banks find details here.

Corby area

Corby Library, Corby Cube, George Street, NN17 1QG: Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm

Corby, Beanfield Centre, Beanfield Avenue, NN18 0AX: Monday to Sunday 9am to 7pm

Corby, Danesholme Library, Danesholme Square, NN18 9EJ: Monday 3pm to 6pm, Tuesday 3pm to 5pm, Wednesday and Friday 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm, Thursday 2pm to 4pm, Saturday 10am to 12pm

Corby, Here4U Hub, Cornerstone Methodist Church, Kingsbrook, NN18 9HY: Wednesday 9am to 3pm

Brigstock United Reformed Church and St Andrews Church, June Small room, 6 Mill Lane, NN14 3HG: Thursday 10am to 3pm

East Northants area

Rushden Library, Newton Road, NN10 0PT: Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm

Rushden Hall, Hall Park, NN10 9NG: Friday 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Thrapston Community Library, 5 High Street NN14 4JH: Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 10am to 1pm, Thursday 2pm to 5pm

Thrapston St James Church, Church Walk NN14 4NP : Tuesday and Saturday 10am to 12 noon

Raunds Town Council, Saxon Hall, Thorpe Street, NN9 6LT: Tuesday 2pm to 4pm

Raunds Community Library Trust, High Street, NN9 6HT:Tuesday 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm, Wednesday 2pm to 4pm, Thursday 2pm to 6pm, Friday 10am to 12pm.

Oundle Library, Glapthorn Road PE8 4JA: Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm

Oundle Town Council, Fletton House, Fletton Way, PE8 4JA: Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm

Kings Cliffe Active Kingsmead, Station Road, PE86YH: Monday to Wednesday 9am to 6pm

Kettering area

Kettering Library, Sheep Street, NN16 0AY: Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm

Mawsley, The Centre, 9 The Green, NN14 1GY: Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 5pm

Kettering, Chattergroup, Cornmarket Hall, NN15 7QA: Monday 2pm to 4pm

Kettering, St Michael’s Church, 33 Garfield St, Kettering NN15 6BU: Monday 1pm to 3pm

Kettering, Grange Community Hub, Grange Primary Academy, Jean Road, NN16 0PL: Friday 9am to 4pm

Kettering, Oasis Wellbeing Group, Eden Centre, NN16 8XG (accessed from Eden Street): Wednesday 2pm to 4pm

Kettering, Open Door Church, Eden Centre, NN16 8XG (accessed from Eden Street): Thursday 10:30am to 2:30pm

Kettering, Bonkers Playhouse Theatre, 27C Victoria Street, NN16 0BU: Friday 10am to 2pm

Burton Latimer Town Council, The Harold Mason Centre, 120 High Street, NN15 5RH Monday 2pm to 5pm

Burton Latimer Community Managed Library, High Street, NN15 5RH: Tuesday, Wednesdays, Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Thursday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 12pm.

Barton Seagrave Village Hall, 11 Bertone Road, NN15 6WF: Monday to Friday 10am to 3pm

Rothwell Community Library, Market Hill, NN14 6EP: Monday and Friday 10am to 4pm, Wednesday 10am to 5pm, Thursday 10am to 1pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm

Desborough Baptist Church, Station Road, NN14 2RL: Tuesday 12pm to 3pm

Desborough Library and Community Hub, High Street, NN14 2QS: Tuesday to Wednesdays 9.30am to 4pm, Thursday 9am to 5pm, Friday 8am to 5pm, Saturday 11am to 1pm

Wellingborough area

Wellingborough St Mark’s Church 142 Queensway, NN8 3SD: Wednesday 10am to 3pm

Wellingborough Glamis Hall Goldsmith Road, NN8 3RU: Monday , Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 2pm

Wellingborough Northamptonshire Carers, The Anne Goodman Centre, 123 Midland Road, NN8 1LU. 12.45pm to 3pm Monday December 5 and 19, January 16, February 6 and 20, March 6 and 20. Book spaces via 01933 677907 Option 1 or email [email protected]

Wellingborough Quakers Meeting House, St John’s St, NN8 4LG First Sunday of every month 2pm to 3.30pm

Wellingborough Library, Pebble Lane, NN8 1AS: Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm

Wellingborough Victoria Centre, 46-50 Palk Road, NN8 1HR :Tuesdays from 10am to 4pm

Irchester Community Library, High Street, NN29 7AA: Friday 9am to 1pm

Wollaston, St Mary's Church, High Street, NN29 7RJ: Wednesday 10:30am to 12pm, Friday 10am to 12pm

Wollaston Community Library, 21 Newton Road, NN29 7QN: Tuesday 1pm to 5pm, Wednesday 10am to 2pm, Saturday 10am to 12.30pm

Earls Barton Library and Community Centre, Broad Street, NN6 0ND: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 2pm to 5pm, Wednesday and Saturday 10am to 1pm

Irthlingborough Library, High Street, NN9 5PU: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 2pm

