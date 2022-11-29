People looking for respite from the cold this winter have been invited to make use of warm rooms organised by Raunds Town Council.

Running through the week from Tuesday until Saturday, locations in Raunds including Manor School, the library, Saxon Hall and the community centre will be hosting warm rooms for two hours at a time. They will take place through winter, but some may be closed over the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warm rooms have been popping up all over North Northants with Rushden Hall and the Victoria Centre in Wellingborough also hosting weekly activities. The rooms come as the cost of living and energy crisis shows no signs of stopping. People are looking to keep warm without it costing the earth, and Raunds Town Council’s new initiative aims to help relieve some of the stress for residents of the town.

Raunds Library is one of a few places to host the new warm rooms

More information about when and where the events will take place can be found at https://www.raunds-tc.gov.uk/news/2022/11/warm-rooms-in-raunds.