New community warm rooms are set to open at Rushden Hall to provide somewhere warm for people to go as the cost of living rises.

As of Friday, November 4, the move by Rushden Town Council will look to provide a welcoming space for visitors to keep warm and socialise, with activities on offer like bingo and board games among others.

They will be open on Friday afternoons from 1.30pm, giving visitors a respite from the cold until 3.30pm.

Rushden Hall hopes to help residents keep out of the cold

Guests are welcome to bring their own books or knitting projects and tea and coffee will be provided alongside other refreshments.

The Rushden Hall warm rooms will be free of charge and available to all residents of the town.