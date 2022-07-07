Wellingborough school’s Jubilee flowers showcased on Tower of London website

Students and staff were delighted to see that the Weavers Academy Superbloom has made it onto the Tower of London website.

On the website, blooms being grown all around the country at selected partner schools have been showcased.

Weavers Academy was chosen as a partner school in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Tower Superbloom Celebration, from thousands who applied. They received seed collections to design and grow their blooms on site.

The Superbloom project will see the Tower of London's moat and grounds transformed into a spectacular, flower-filled garden to mark the special occasion.

Designed to attract pollinators, Superbloom will bring a spectacular natural beauty to the urban space and introduce a new biodiverse habitat for wildlife.

As part of the initiative, schools have been using the same seeds that have been planted in the grounds of the Tower and the winning design for Weavers has been created around the silhouette of the queen to reflect the iconic postage stamp.

The project was led by Weavers Academy vice principal, Mr Wallace, with support from Mr Mawby.

Mr Wallace said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity for our students to be part of an historic event and because gardening is such an immense benefit to their mental health and wellbeing; this has never been more important than now after their return to the routine of school life.

“The students who’ve designed and planted the garden have had the pleasure of seeing it grow and develop and also know that it gives pleasure to all the staff, students and visitors who get to see it too.”

The Superbloom is part of a wider series of initiatives at Weavers to enrich students’ experience at school including the ’Our Town Community Project’ introduced across all trust schools in the Creative Education Trust.

This project has seen the building of a school poly-tunnel to enable students to not only learn how to plant and grow their own herbs and vegetables but also students will then learn how to cook the produce and share any excess with those in need in the local community.

This ‘Cooking on a Budget’ is just one of the activities that make up Weavers’ now vastly different cross-curricular ‘Electives’ programme that the academy has introduced to start in September.

All students have chosen eight from 68 ‘Electives’ on offer to give them all an exciting and varied experience beyond the learning that they do in the classroom.

Mr Hunt, interim principal at Weavers Academy, is delighted about what this can bring to the students’ experience.

He said “Activities that range from weightlifting and volleyball to debating and Lego building, there really is something for everybody.”

Students will be able to show you their work if you can attend the Year 5 ‘Meet and Greet Evening’ on Monday, July 18, ahead of their planned open evenings in September.

More details can be found on the Weavers Academy website.