Following North Northants Council’s (NNC) decision to impose a £25,000 charge for the transfer of Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens, a meeting was held to determine a path forward, as well as invite comments from the public.

It was decided yesterday (September 11) that Wellingborough Town Council would continue to seek transfer of the area for the £1 that they believe was agreed upon, however the council will delegate authority to the clerk to negotiate up to £25,000 if necessary.

The potential transfer of Swanspool Pavilion and its surrounding gardens has been the topic of discussion and development for almost two years, with Wellingborough Town Council having set up a working group to set out clear aims and objectives for the use of the asset, and a business plan also created to ensure a transfer is viable.

Key elements of the town council’s proposals for the site include a modern adventure golf course by repurposing one of the bowls areas as a key attraction to the gardens, as well as bringing the pavilion back into community use, be it as a cafe or multi-purpose function room.

Swanspool Pavilion is a grade 2-listed building, constructed in 1929

Funding of £50,000 was recently applied for by NNC through the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) for the renovation of the adjoining tennis courts, which is currently yet to be approved.

However, after a public consultation about the pavilion and gardens in July, plans were derailed somewhat when NNC’s valuation added £25,000 to the cost of the transfer, which Cllr Valerie Anslow said had been ‘plucked out of the air.’

Cllr Matt Binley, who is also North Northants Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, left the meeting before the Swanspool item was discussed.

In a statement given before the meeting, he said: “The proposed transfer terms which Wellingborough Town Council will be discussing at their next meeting are in line with the council's community asset transfer policy and reflect the principles applied to transfers elsewhere in north Northamptonshire.

Over 30 members of the public attended the meeting at Salem Hall on Wednesday (September 11)

“The proposed transfer reflects the condition of the building and satisfies the council’s best value duties.”

The decision to pursue the transfer for £1 was not made before the public shared their thoughts about NNC’s valuation.

‘They let this asset decline with their ineptitude and procrastination’

Edeltraud Freund, speaking on behalf of Wellingborough Civic Society, said: “How can a price be put on a community asset, and something that was ours in the first place? We are confident that the town council will be able to make the project a success, as there is considerable support for it from the community.”

Wellingborough resident Julie Robinson added: “Originally, we understand that Swanspool House and Gardens were gifted to the people of Wellingborough by FC Chamberlain to be maintained for the people of Wellingborough under the stewardship of the then town council.

“It is a sad state of affairs that we find ourselves seeking to get back the community asset of Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens.”

Sally Spencer, a member of Friends of Swanspool Gardens, said: “It seems that more money and time has been spent on working out a price for the pavilion rather than actually doing the upkeep.

"Wasting time producing these documents which were needed to develop a business plan has meant that the pavilion is generating less income and yet NNC want to charge more.

“Work could have started on repairing and maintaining the building but instead, the mismanagement of the building has turned into a likely bill for things that should have been routinely maintained.

"This procrastination has to stop. The community wants this asset, and want to be able to use it easily and efficiently.

“It has been wasted and left underused.

“All money that is needed to be spent should come from NNC as they let this asset decline with their ineptitude and procrastination.

“It belongs to this town and should be returned to this town, swiftly.”

Sue Belson, secretary of Friends of Swanspool Gardens, believes the proposed fee is ‘ridiculous.’

She added: “There’s a lot of concern about the transfer of the garden and the possible cost of this.

“I’ve been very worried about the deterioration of the gardens since they were transferred to NNC a few years ago and since then this much loved community asset has been unlocked at night, vandalised and generally neglected, and nothing has been done.

“It seems ridiculous that NNC now want £25,000 to transfer this asset that they neglected. It has certainly gone downhill since it has been taken over by NNC.

“We’d like to know why that £25,000 is fair.”

Cllr Martin Griffiths, former leader of Wellingborough Borough Council, was ‘appalled’ by the proposed £25,000 fee for the asset.

He added his views by saying: “This doesn't surprise me but appalls me.

“Borough Council of Wellingborough contributed in excess of £20m, plus a huge property portfolio, that generates revenue and here we are now being stitched up over an asset that was gifted to the people of our town.

“To me, it looks as though we are being led down the garden path, shown the gate, and having it padlocked behind us.”

Cllr Andrew Scarborough praised the public turn-out at the meeting, with more than 30 attendees in the gallery.

And he added: “One very good thing that’s happened tonight is that we have had excellent contributions from the public. It is perhaps unfortunate that it has been generated by a change of course from North Northants Council.”

‘One never expects community asset transfers to be quick, but this one has been particularly difficult’

In response to the public’s comments, Cllr Graham Lawman noted that public speakers at the meeting are ‘pushing at an open door’, and recommended Wellingborough Town Council seek its own valuation of the area, as NNC’s valuation of Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens resulted in the £25,000 price hike.

One point raised by Sally Spencer was that Wellingborough Town Council is currently without fixed premises, and ‘deserves an operational hub’. The town council currently has to rent out space for each function, with yesterday’s meeting taking place at Salem Hall.

Cllr Valerie Anslow expanded on this point, adding: "Wellingborough Town Council needs a home, and the obvious solution is for NNC to grant a community asset transfer of Swanspool Pavilion back to the people of Wellingborough.

"The £25,000 that NNC are asking for is unacceptable as this historic amenity belonged to the people of Wellingborough, and NNC want to dispose of it. The solution is simple."

Cllr Anslow went on to say that the gardens and pavilion are unique in the area and cannot be compared with the transfer of Fletton Fields to Oundle Town Council, who had to pay for it.

Swanspool Gardens were originally gifted to the town by FC Chamberlain in 1919 for the enjoyment of the people of Wellingborough, and the construction of the now grade 2-listed pavilion took place in 1929.

Today, after three years of stewardship by North Northants Council, there is a backlog of maintenance works identified which amount to £77,050, with £40,600 of the outstanding works being classed as urgent or essential. Such works include the need to update the fire equipment, repair/replace windows and doors, or rectify the damage caused by vandalism.

Cllr Andrew Scarborough admitted to the situation being ‘disappointing’, and said it felt like ‘deliberate, bureaucratic obfuscation’, and that NNC have changed the ground rules previously set.

He reiterated that it is important to continue negotiations to complete the transfer of the site to the town council, however said that it would be unwise to take on a building which is in such ‘bad nick’.

He said: “‘One never expects community asset transfers to be quick, but this one has been particularly difficult.

"We will not accept a building in incredibly bad nick, with 77k worth of maintenance, which at least 40k is enough to have it closed down tomorrow. It is not our responsibility at the moment, nor should it be.

"We are landing the council tax payers with a double bill. They’ve already paid for this maintenance, this is what we pay our council tax for, now they’re being asked to pay again. It’s outrageous.”

Cllr Scarborough insisted that the proposed option C was the best approach, seconded by Cllr Anslow.

Option ‘C’

After comments had been received and solutions had been explored, five options for the fate of Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens were put forward to the town council. These ranged from option A of continuing to seek the transfer for £1, to option E’s ceasing of all negotiations. Councillors overwhelmingly voted in favour of option C, which means the council will delegate authority to the clerk to negotiate up to £25,000, if necessary, and that any purchase price above £1 will reflect NNC’s commitment to conduct the backlog of maintenance works that are identified as ‘urgent’ and ‘essential’.

Cllr Marion Turner-Hawes, who made her feelings known earlier this week, was among them, and while her preference was for option A, she said that option C was a ‘sensible’ step forward.