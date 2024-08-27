Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fletton Field in Oundle will remain as a public open space as its town council has taken ownership of the land in the hope that it can stay as a community asset for years to come.

Cllr Ian Clark, the mayor of Oundle, said: “It is such positive news that we have finally secured the long-term future of Fletton Field as a public open space.

"Oundle Town Council needs to also pay due regard to all those members of the Fletton Field Association, past and present, whose tireless efforts over many years have made the transfer possible.

"We will continue to work with the Fletton Field Association to ensure the open space keeps benefitting the health and wellbeing of Oundle residents, including a community orchard, and will make sure we grasp the opportunity to improve local biodiversity.”

Fletton Field is former school land, and the use of the site had been uncertain since the land was released by the Department of Education, having been used by Oundle Primary School until the school was relocated in 2016.

The site belonged to Northants County Council until the unitary authority came into effect, by which point in April 2021 the field came under the ownership of North Northants Council (NNC). Now, following a successful Community Asset Transfer application, Oundle Town Council will oversee its future operations.

Cllr Matt Binley, NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “It has been quite a journey to reach this point, but I am grateful we have reached this point and are able to transfer this fantastic open space over to Oundle Town Council.

“Open spaces like this are valuable assets to communities and residents and it is vital that we preserve them in any way we can. In this case that means that Oundle Town Council have taken over ownership and going forward will continue to work with local partners and volunteer groups to develop the site for generations to come.”

Oundle Town Council committed to purchase Fletton Field from NNC in October 2023 and as a result it will remain a public open space for the benefit of residents and continue to support community activity.