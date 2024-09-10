Fears for the future of Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens as NNC demand £25,000 for the transfer of Wellingborough asset

The future of Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens in Wellingborough has been cast into doubt after a £25,000 fee for the site has been proposed by North Northants Council.

Wellingborough Town Council had operated on the assumption that the transfer of the Pavilion and Gardens would be completed for £1, however the agenda for an upcoming town council meeting now notes that North Northants Council is seeking a contribution of £25,000, reflecting the market valuation of the asset.

The agenda notes that the development ‘diverges significantly from the principles the Town Council has been working towards over the past 18 months.’

NNC has stated that, if Wellingborough Town Council are unable to progress this transfer, they will need to consider options for the asset, including ‘disposal’, which could mean the Pavilion and Gardens are sold to a third party.

Wellingborough Town Councillor Marion Turner-Hawes, has criticised the move, calling it ‘completely unreasonable.’

She said: “Personally, I believe the actions of NNC in this matter have no sensible financial basis and indeed feel like they verge on just being spiteful.

"Since NNC officials have confirmed they would like to let go of these assets, such a high charge for a building that cost them nothing seems completely unreasonable.

“Having the Town Council so keen to take over these assets and working hard to make a real go of them should be a godsend to NNC, particularly if their primary concern is about the people of our town.

“The money required by NNC is funding WTC has not budgeted for. Instead, WTC staff have worked hard over the past 18 months to find external funds to upgrade the building and the park, developing an exciting business plan that would see the transformation of this beautiful community asset, bringing it back in to appropriate service for our community.”

Ownership of Swanspool Gardens and Pavilion was transferred to NNC from the now-defunct Wellingborough Borough Council in spring 2021 when the county entered a unitary authority. Since then, the area has fallen into a state of disrepair, with the previously well-used tennis courts no longer fit for purpose, and the gardens requiring significant maintenance.

However, the agenda for the town council meeting states that NNC is not able to contribute any funding towards the refurbishment costs of the land and buildings.

Cllr Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “The proposed transfer terms which Wellingborough Town Council will be discussing at their next meeting are in line with the Council's community asset transfer policy and reflect the principles applied to transfers elsewhere in North Northamptonshire.

“We believe the town council's reference to a transfer of £1 relates to initial discussion documents which did not reflect agreed terms. The proposed transfer reflects the condition of the building and satisfies the council’s best value duties.

“We await the outcome of the town council's meeting and remain open to discussing the transfer of the property.”

Town councillor, Marion Turner-Hawes believes that this will leave the town council with a likely medium term repair bill of more than £180,000 over the next 5 years, with at least £45,000 being required straightaway to ‘undertake key repairs to safely return the building to it proper use.’

Wellingborough Town Council has already taken on the running of the annual Party in the Park, as well as the Waendel Walk, and has been looking for outside funding by way of grants to contribute to the upkeep of the area, doing what it can to not include an increase to council tax.

A WTC meeting is scheduled for 7pm on Wednesday, September 11 at Salem Hall to discuss the future of the area. Local people are invited to attend the meeting, and can do so by contacting the town council before the meeting begins.

If the application to attend is accepted, people may be given 3 minutes on Wednesday night to have their say on the matter.

Marion Turner-Hawes added:"I believe many residents will be equally concerned, particularly when you understand that this action by NNC could well result in WTC Councillors deciding on Wednesday that this is such a bad deal being offered by NNC, that they can’t in all good conscience go ahead with the transfer.

“Without WTC taking over, Swanspool Pavilion is likely to remain closed, and the gardens, including the tennis courts and bowling greens, will continue to fall in to disrepair, if NNCs track record in our town continues.

"This is not just about Wellingborough, if we see assets falling into disrepair or being closed, assets we feel are vital, we should be able to ask for those assets to be transferred to people who can run them.

“It’s made people nervous about what will happen to the assets of our town.”