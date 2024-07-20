Have your say on the future of Wellingborough's Swanspool Pavilion and gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents are being asked for their views on the future of Wellingborough’s Swanspool Pavilion and gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals include restoring the gardens to their former glory, resurfacing the tennis courts and reinstating the putting golf with a more modern adventure golf course.

Bringing the pavilion back into community use is another proposal, including remodelling the inside of the building so it can be used for wedding receptions and community activities, as well as creating space for a cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Wellingborough Town Council said: "Residents voted to prioritise Swanspool Pavilion and gardens as an asset to be transferred to the town council’s ownership.

People are being asked for their views on the future of Wellingborough's Swanspool Pavilion and gardens

"Our proposals have now reached a stage at which the town council is keen to gain further feedback from the local community.

“We need to consult with all residents to ensure that any investment at the pavilion and gardens provides facilities and activities that truly meet the needs and aspirations of a growing local community and appropriately complements existing community provision in the town.”

Since residents voted to prioritise Swanspool Pavilion and gardens as assets to be transferred to the town council’s ownership, the council has been working to progress the asset transfer and develop proposals for the pavilion and gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These proposals have now reached a stage at which the council wants to get further feedback from the local community.

Key elements of the council’s proposals are:

- restoring the gardens to their former glory

- resurfacing the tennis courts, maximizing usage by the community and clubs

- reinstating the putting golf with a more modern adventure golf course by repurposing one of the bowls rink as a key attraction to the gardens

- bringing the pavilion back into community use

The council spokesman said: “The intention is to remodel the inside of the pavilion, restoring its original features and maximising the hall to be used for wedding receptions, community activities and meeting use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The building inside will be remodeled creating space for a commercial café, which will provide refreshments for those visiting the park, as well as being an option for catering for weddings and refreshments for the bowls clubs.

"An area will also be created for town council offices to service the community.

"The town council is currently exploring a range of external funding opportunities for the proposed investment and it is a key objective of the project to ensure that any new facilities and activities are financially sustainable – the town council intends that the investment and ongoing operation of the new facilities will have very little impact on the town council precept.

"With all this in mind, the town council now intends to consult with all residents to ensure that any investment at the pavilion and gardens provides facilities and activities that truly meet the needs and aspirations of a growing local community and appropriately complements existing community provision in the town.”

The survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey started on July 11 and will be open until August 7, 2024 and can be accessed via the following link.

Hard copies of the survey can also be obtained by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01933 832820.