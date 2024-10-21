Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Men’s champ fully exonerated of any impropriety with his counterfeit steel conker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Conker Championships has finally concluded its investigations following explosive allegations that the Men’s World Champion may have won his title unfairly.

Tournament organisers have taken close to a week to draw their conclusions after suggestions arose about the legitimacy of David Jakins’ victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jakins – known locally as King Conker because of his passion for the game – was found to have a steel conker in his pocket during the tournament, something which generated suggestions of potential foul play.

Exonerated World Men’s Conker Champion David Jakins (left) and World Conker Championships Chief Umpire, Richard Howard, enjoy a pint of King Conker bitter at The Shuckburgh Arms in Southwick (image: Hilly Horton).

Mr Jakins, 82, acknowledged having the doppelganger nut, saying he carried it around with him to amuse people as part of his role as ‘King Conker’.

A statement released by organisers today (October 21) said:

“The conclusion of the investigation is that the World Championship Men’s title was won fairly, and that the steel conker was NOT used in play.

“Various evidence has been considered, including video and photographic, testimony and examination of winning conkers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video evidence following the men’s final appears to show Mr Jakins putting his hand in his pocket before putting his other hand in a different pocket and drawing out a conker he had prepared earlier to throw to the crowd.

The footage shows former engineer Mr Jakins was watched closely by a judge who was looking directly at his hand. The Chief Umpire, two judges, and an investigating officer also look closely at what Mr Jakins is doing.

The subsequent testimony provided by all umpires and judges involved confirmed nothing untoward was seen.

With all this in mind, the investigation panel concluded it would have been “near impossible” for Mr Jakins to have swapped the conkers unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The WCC says its investigative procedures are “robust” and are “designed to ensure fair play [and] ensure the integrity of the competition.”

Mr Jakins’ local pub (and supporting brewery) celebrated the news by creating a traditional English bitter in the 82-year-old champ’s honour.

The Shuckburgh Arms in Southwick – which is where the tournament is hosted each year – said it was a fitting way to celebrate the local legend’s victory:

“We are so happy to congratulate David, our King Conker, on his finally winning through after 47 years,” said Hilly Horton of the Shuckburgh Arms.