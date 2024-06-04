Watch as dozens attend to see Raunds 100-year-old fulfil wish of riding a motorbike for the first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorbike riders from all over the area turned out in Raunds to help a 100-year-old achieve a lifelong dream on Sunday (June 2).

Billie Wakeling, a frequent customer at Jester’s Bistro Bar in Brook Street, had been keen to ride a motorbike for all her life but has only just conquered the task as she was ‘waiting for the rain to stop’.

On Sunday at 11am it was finally time to tick it off the list.

A call-out was issued to all local bikers beforehand, who responded in droves. Bikes of all shapes and sizes accompanied Billie on her maiden voyage.

Billie, 100, rode on a motorbike for the first time on Sunday

Her son Derek Wakeling said: “It was a joke that started about a year ago, but Jester’s has picked up on it and it’s snowballed from there.

“It’s brilliant to see that so many people have come out to support my mum and the charity."

The occasion was also an opportunity to raise funds for the Frank Bruno Foundation, an organisation which aims to provide a safe environment for young people with mental health issues. It’s a charity that is near and dear to Billie and her family.

After breaking her hearing aid just hours prior to the event Billie was not phased by the sound of more than 100 motorbikes parked outside the bar, and hopped onto the three-wheeled trike that she would ride on the back of. Despite this being her first time on a motorbike, she reiterated that ‘I feel fine’.

Motorbikes of all shapes and sizes lined Brook Street on Sunday

Mark, the owner of Jester’s Bistro Bar, organised the event after Billie’s daughter mentioned that it was on her wishlist.

He added: "I got in touch with a few people and this is the result of it, I think the turnout is absolutely magnificent. I saw people rubbing their eyes and getting very emotional.

"Ultimately the best things in life are free, and if people stick together, there you go, you’ve got some amazing things that can be achieved.”

Billie will be 101 this year, but took to the task like a duck to water. The bike she was on was a Honda Goldwing provided by Tudor Rose Wings, which has two seats, one for a passenger, and the pair led the convoy up Brook Street, returning a short time later.