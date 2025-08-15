VJ Day in north Northamptonshire - here's how the county is commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory in Japan

The UK is marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Japan day today with events being held across north Northamptonshire to commemorate the occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VJ Day takes place every year to mark the anniversary of Japan’s unconditional surrender. Each year, communities across the country host commemorative events for remembrance and reflection.

Mark Atkinson, director general of the Royal British Legion, said: "We encourage everyone across the country to take a moment to reflect during the two-minute silence on VJ Day, to watch the Service of Remembrance live on the BBC or at the Arboretum, and pay tribute to those from Britain and across the Commonwealth who fought in the far east in the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so moving to see the nation come together for VE80 and to be putting veterans at the heart of these commemorations - now we have one of our last chances to honour all those VJ Day veterans whose service and sacrifice finally brought an end to the war.”

North Northamptonshire is joining in with the VJ Day commemorations

Here’s how towns and villages in north Northamptonshire are marking the occasion and how to get involved.

Rushden – A pair of events will be held in Rushden today, starting with a service at the war memorial at 11am presented by David Hawker, followed by a two-minute silence observed, and a laying of wreaths and lighting of a peace lantern.

At 8pm in Hall Park, band and war time music will be played, with tributes, service and prayers. There will be a lighting of the ‘Beacon of Hope’ and peace candles. Refreshments will be available during the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wollaston – A short service at the war memorial in Cobbs Lane Cemetery will begin at this morning 11.50am.

A Wollaston Parish Council spokesman said: “Join us in remembering the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with a short commemorative service at the War Memorial, Cobbs Lane Cemetery, Wollaston, to mark the 80th Anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.

“This brief but meaningful service honours those who served and sacrificed in the far east during the Second World War. All are welcome to attend.”

Higham Ferrers – A two-minute silence will be observed today at the war memorial in Higham Ferrers at midday. There, a wreath will be laid and a peace lamp will be lit. Residents are welcome to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Union flags will decorate the town over the weekend, with the intention being to fly them until the weekend of August 23 and 24.

Corby – A family fun day is being held in Coronation Park in Corby on Saturday, August 16 by Centara Neighbourhood Association, which will include food, music, games, and stalls rom midday until 5pm. There will be a ‘special moment of remembrance’ for VJ Day during the event.

Oundle – Oundle Royal British Legion will be laying a wreath at the war memorial at midday today, followed by a two-minute silence.

Raunds – Two short memorials will be held in Raunds and Stanwick by the Raunds and District Branch of the Royal British Legion today, with a tribute of remembrance at the Raunds war memorial at midday, and the Stanwick war memorial at 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellingborough – The Wellingborough branch of the Royal British Legion will host a short service and wreath laying this morning at Wellingborough Cenotaph at 11am.

Irthlingborough – Parsons Green, Irthlingborough will be the site of a remembrance service at 11:30am from the town council, which residents are invited to attend.