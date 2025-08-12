An 104-year-old veteran from Corby, who served in the elite Chindit regiment, has shared his recollections ahead of the 80th anniversary of VJ (Victory in Japan) Day.

Born in Scotland and raised in Kettering, Second World War soldier and Corby resident Charlie Richards, aged 104, was called up to the 7th Battalion Leicestershire Regiment in 1942.

Posted to Karachi with the Fourteenth Infantry Brigade Charlie was part of the Allied and Commonwealth forces fighting the Imperial Japanese Army on the far eastern front, enduring horrendous conditions deep in the jungle behind enemy lines.

On Friday, Charlie will be a special guest at the National Commemorative Event at the National Memorial Arboretum as VJ Day is marked in the UK and across the globe.

Charlie Richards, 104, from Corby/Army Benevolent Fund

Granddaughter Jemma McCallum said: “It’s hard to comprehend what Grandad went through. No matter how many times I listen to some of the stories there is always something new that comes up, or another thing I learn.

"At 104 I understand I am not going to have the privilege to listen to the stories first hand in a few years so I want to take the opportunity while I can.

“He feels he is attending to represent those comrades and friends who returned, and those who didn’t.

"The 7th Leicesters were thrown together from day one and stayed together throughout their time in Burma, forging friendships and memories, some good and some not so good, that even 80 years on will never leave him.”

Charlie Richards with son Lindsay, granddaughter Jemma and daughter Ginny / Army Benevolent Fund/family picture

In July 2021, Charlie spoke to the Northants Telegraph on his 100th birthday, recalling his time spent months behind enemy lines involved in jungle warfare.

Last of the Leicestershire Chindits, he is the sole survivor of the two, thousand-strong battalions that saw action against the Japanese Imperial Army in Burma (now Myanmar).

He said: "In November 1941, I was sent an offer I couldn't refuse - my call up papers."

Charlie was born in Dundee and his mother had travelled from their Kettering home to Scotland to ensure his birth certificate would bear her homeland's name and he was baptised into her Presbyterian faith.

Charlie Richards served with the Chindits behind enemy lines in Burma now Myanmar /family pictures

After attending Rockingham Road Infant School and Park Junior School, he went on to Stamford Road School leaving aged 14 to work in a shoe factory, then as a plumber's mate.

At the time of his call-up he was a regular at the now-demolished Wagon & Horses pub in Kettering town centre where he was on nodding terms with another patron, Harold 'Son' Johnson.

Nineteen-year-old Charlie and Son received matching buff-coloured envelopes on the same day with call up papers to the regiment.

Charlie said: "We went together right through the war. When he got married I was his best man."

From training camps in England, Charlie and his regiment travelled by boat from Liverpool via Freetown in Sierra Leone to Durban in South Africa, heading to Mumbai (then Bombay) and on to pre-partition Karachi.

Charlie said: "They sent us on a rundown, rat-infested boat. There were ants in the bread but we had ten months in Karachi and it was heaven. The barracks were in the city centre and we'd get a rickshaw to the cinema."

He also played many sports including hockey for the regimental team and athletics events which helped keep him fit for the ordeal he was yet to face.

In 1943, Charlie and his pals were told they were to be part of Brigadier Orde Wingate's special fighting force the Chindits and began training.

The Chindits were British empire troops who carried out guerrilla-style operations in Burma, a British colony, taken by Japanese troops in 1942. The Chindits raided deep behind the Japanese lines to disrupt supplies and communications in a bid to recapture the country. The 7th Battalion of the Leicestershire Regiment were selected as the only non-regular Battalion for Wingate’s Chindits.

Slogging through dense jungle-covered hills, carrying packs and equipment that weighed about 70lbs (32kgs) in temperatures of up to 43C, the men had mules to help carry their equipment.

Charlie said: "The mud was that thick that the mules slid down the side of the hill. You had to go back down to help them. The rain was something else."

As part of Operation Thursday, they were heading to a base run by American forces to provide air support dropping them in the jungle behind enemy lines to hold a fortress dubbed White City, straddling a main railway supply route.

Wandering around in the allied base before the 'off', Charlie came across an over-weight American glider pilot holding court over a group of open mouthed squaddies.

He said: "The American was describing how he had been to bed with Betty Grable, the film star who we all had drooled over on the silver screen.

"Such was our envy that our eyes matched the green of the jungle uniforms that we wore. It turned out that this gentleman was Jackie Coogan, child star from the ‘twenties’ and Betty Grable’s former husband. This was a marvellous touch of light relief before the ‘main event’."

The flyer that took them into the jungle clearing was a daredevil.

Charlie said: "All credit goes to those Yankee pilots. He landed on a makeshift airstrip marked out in an L shape with lights. The pilots knew where to fly - they could smell the dead bodies and all in the trees were the white parachutes, that's why it was called White City. We were there for six months, it had supposed to be three.

"The bread came in tins and it was blue - covered in mould. I said to Son at least if we get shot we've already had our penicillin. We ate it anyway."

After six months of foot patrols and fending off the enemy the troops left the fortress, booby-trapping it. After a while Charlie could hear explosives going off in the distance.

The soldiers marched to another stronghold called White City that came under attack from the Japanese troops.

In his autobiography, Charlie wrote: “The Japanese soldiers, when attacking, showed a great lack of originality. They would shout and scream, blow bugles, anything to make a din, to draw our fire and disclose our position. When repulsed, they would regroup and charge again in exactly the same place, where our guns would be ready.

"They would keep doing this, irrespective of casualties. Dying for the Emperor was an honourable way to go, or so they were told. Front line troops would fight to the last man; there was no thought of giving up and being taken prisoner. They preferred death.

"No-one trusted even ‘dead’ Japanese soldiers, some who had laid in no mans land for several days would suddenly revive if they saw the chance of killing one of us.

"At one point they had made such a determined effort to get over the wire that wave after wave had attacked in the same place, so that the last wave had been able to climb over the dead bodies of their comrades to get into the White City, but even these were repulsed.”

His regiment then headed for another fortress, this time 'Blackpool' but the rain came and grounded the air support including food supplies. They were bitten by insects, drenched in sweat and water from monsoon rains. Tropical diseases were rife and food was scarce.

Charlie said: "We went ten days without food. When we finally got food they treated us with tinned fruit, tinned cream and a good tot of rum."

Sadly Charlie's best friend Son never made it back to Kettering, tragically he was killed in action by a Japanese sniper as he defended their jungle fortress. He saw his attacker but his gun misfired. He was shot between the eyes.

Progress through the jungle was tortuous and when they hitched a ride on a troop train, it was involved in a head-on crash.

Sent back in India in 1945, the Chindits had been disbanded and Charlie's regiment was training and preparing for an assault.

He said: "It was breakfast time and we were waiting to be served. The chef came running up shouting, ‘It's nearly over! It's nearly over! the Yanks have dropped summat called an ‘atomic' bomb. It was the heartiest meal I'd ever had."

Son was never far from Charlie’s thoughts and one of the first places he visited was to see his young widow.

Charlie said: "One minute he was there, the next he was gone. It was the hardest thing I ever did was to tell his wife that he had been killed."

Finally demobbed in 1947, after a stint in Germany, Charlie returned to the UK and back home to Oakley Street, Kettering.

He said: "It took some time to adjust."

Instead of returning to the shoe trade, he eventually signed up to work at Stewarts & Lloyds steel works in Corby.

In 1950, he married Jean, a footwear model from Kettering. They moved to Corby in 1952 for a bigger house to raise their family - son Lindsay, and daughter Ginny.

On Friday, August 15, Charlie will join the handful of surviving veterans as the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government will hold a National Commemorative Event at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and the end of the Second World War.

The service will feature 400 members of the Armed Forces and include music from military bands, as well as a flypast from the Red Arrows and historic aircraft from The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Accompanying Charlie will be his son Lindsay, daughter Ginny and granddaughter Jemma.

Jemma added: “I feel incredibly fortunate to have my Grandad still with us at 104 and my children to have their great-grandad. My daughter Ella and nephew Louis have both done school projects on their great-grandad and his time as a Chindit during World War Two.

"I feel as the next generation it’s our responsibility to listen and make sure that the service and sacrifice are not forgotten.”

There are only two surviving Chindits – Charlie Richards (104) and Sid Machin (101) who will be alongside about 30 other veterans who fought in the Far East.

Charlie can be heard talking about his experiences of jungle warfare in a new podcast in which three veterans, each over 100-years-old, share with the Army Benevolent Fund their recollections about the Burma Campaign. Go to https://armybenevolentfund.org/voices-of-vj-day-80-years-on/