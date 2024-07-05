Victorious Lee Barron pledges to 'give the people of Corby and East Northants a voice in Westminster'
and live on Freeview channel 276
After a long night, the Corby result came at about 6.10am and it saw Conservative Immigration Minister Tom Pursglove well-beaten into second place.
Mr Barron immediately paid tribute to Mr Pursglove and thanked him for his service during the past nine years.
Afterwards, he told our reporters: “It hasn’t sunk in yet.
"The most important thing is that we have a Labour government. It’s time to start turning the page. We have got a Government that serves its people.
"I’ll give people a voice and the community a vehicle to make sure they’re heard.
"We’re fed up of hearing what’s going on in Westminster. We want to hear what’s going on in Corby and East Northants.”
He said that during his campaign he has tried to make sure that all areas of East Northants has been listened to alongside Corby.
"My first job is to go to Pen Green on Sunday for their fun day. I can’t think of a better place to start. Pen Green epitomises Labour values.”
He thanked his family, saying: “It all starts with them. You can’t do something like this without their support.”
His opponent Tom Pursglove, the Conservative Immigration Minister, gave a conciliatory speech, saying his opponent had run a good campaign.
He said that his forerunner Andy Sawford had promised not to commentate from the sidelines, and pledged to offer the same courtesy to his successor.
It brings to an end nine years Mr Pursglove’s reign in Corby.
Full result:
Labour - 21,020
Independent - 422
Green - 2,507
Lib Dem - 2,191
Reform - 8,760
Conservative - 14,689
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.