Unauthorised Rainbow Pride flag removed from Kettering flagpole in council-owned memorial garden

It flew proudly outside Kettering’s Cornerstone building for nearly five days but the unauthorised Rainbow Pride flag hoisted near Kettering War Memorial has been removed.

Flying in defiance of a recently-introduced Flag Flying Protocol by Reform-led North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), the flag had been raised overnight appearing on Saturday, July 5.

NNC’s Flag Flying Protocol, approved on May 13, 2025, is applicable to the ‘Council’s Corporate Buildings only’ – The Corby Cube, Bowling Green Road in Kettering, Cedar Drive, Thrapston, Wellingborough’s Swanspool House and Haylock House (known as the RCI building) in Kettering.

A council spokesman said: “The council’s Flag Flying Protocol applies to flagpoles at our corporate buildings. However, the council also have responsibility for other flagpoles across North Northamptonshire, including the one located near the war memorial in Kettering.

“These flagpoles are not subject to our protocol, and we are happy to work with the local community and town and parish councils to raise flags at some locations, where appropriate.

“The flag in question has been removed as it was put up without authorisation from the council.”

The superseded flag flying policy brought in by the previous Conservative-run administration was changed by NNC’s Reform UK leaders as one of their first orders.

New rules decreed that non-national flags would no longer be flown outside North Northants Council’s main offices supporting different groups and causes.

Its policy says: “Flags are a very British way of expressing joy and pride.

"Whilst there are designated days when the Union Flag must be flown on UK Government buildings, as commanded by His Majesty the King, UK Government buildings are encouraged to fly the Union Flag all year and local authorities are urged to follow suit.

"For this reason, the council flies the Union Flag from its main office buildings.”

The issue polarised residents – and councillors – with fierce debate online after the change in policy by the new regime elected by a landslide on May 1, who signalled their intent to ‘focus on flying the Union Flag’.

Recognising the part that Kettering-born William Knibb played in the abolition of the slave trade in 1833, according to NNC’s website, the council will still fly the Pan-African flag for Black History Month in October.

It says: “North Northamptonshire Council will proudly fly the Pan-African flag during Black History Month.”