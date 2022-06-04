Two people died at the scene of single-car collision in Rushden, police confirm

Two people died following a single-vehicle collision in Rushden where a car left the road at a roundabout.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in John Clarke Way, Rushden.

The incident happened around 9.10pm on Friday (June 3) when a car left the road for reasons “not yet known”.

Another man in his 20 was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a man in his teens sustained minor injuries and was released from hospital.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “The incident occurred at about 9.10pm on Friday, June 3, when a grey BMW left the road for reasons yet known at the roundabout junction with John Clark Way, Tyne Way and Spire Road.

“As a result of the collision, two of the occupants were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. They were a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s.

“A third occupant – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a fourth man in his teens sustained minor injuries and was released from hospital following treatment.”

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.