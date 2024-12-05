Two glittering Corby fundraisers set to help Teamwork Trust

Northants Sings Out will star in a concert at the Corby Cube and a sit-down dinner at The Manor Restaurant will be hosted by the Council Chair Lora Lawman.

The chair of North Northamptonshire Council has announced two fundraising events to help pay for vital equipment at a local charity.

Cllr Lora Lawman, who is chair of the council for the 2024/25 political calendar, will host the events in Corby to raise money for her chosen charity – Teamwork Trust.

The charity focuses on helping improve the lives of 120 adults with learning disabilities in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough at centres that provide focused activities and work projects.

Cllr Lawman wants to raise enough cash to pay for a laser cutter for the centres and has organised two events to help raise the funds.

The first takes place at the Corby Cube on January 31, 2025, and will feature a fantastic evening of entertainment with hit choir Northants Sings Out.

The group became Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists after wowing millions of viewers while gaining endorsement from the Queen of Pop, Madonna after their performance of her hit song Music went viral online, receiving over 1 million views and 40,000 likes on social media. The vocal ensemble headline the event which will also feature other local performers showcasing their incredible talent, including Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir and Tresham College Choir.

The second event is a dinner at The Manor House restaurant, a professional venue run by Tresham College that helps train the chefs of tomorrow.

A delicious four-course menu will be served up to 40 lucky ticket-holders.

That event takes place on March 13 next year and the cost per head is £30. You can get your ticket by emailing [email protected].