Trio of cyclists from Corby’s RS help raise funds for WaterAid in Anglian Water cycle event
RS was a main sponsor of Anglian Water’s cycle ride, which is in its 12th year, to raise money for Water Aid. With a fundraising target of £20,000, every cyclist and donation counts.
The RS team raised a total of £1,700 in employee donations, and a contribution from RS, which is a contracted supplier to Anglian Water.
Chris Cruise, utilities industry sector manager at RS, who took part in the ride, said: “It’s quite a privilege to be able to work hand in hand with our customers, to help raise money for a great cause and have a bit of fun along the way, cycling the beautiful and flat countryside around Bury St Edmunds. We look forward to supporting the event next year.”
