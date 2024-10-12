Trio of cyclists from Corby’s RS help raise funds for WaterAid in Anglian Water cycle event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of cyclists from Corby’s RS have taken part in a 100km charity cycle gravel ride to raise vital funds for WaterAid in Anglian Water’s annual fundraising event.

RS was a main sponsor of Anglian Water’s cycle ride, which is in its 12th year, to raise money for Water Aid. With a fundraising target of £20,000, every cyclist and donation counts.

The RS team raised a total of £1,700 in employee donations, and a contribution from RS, which is a contracted supplier to Anglian Water.

Chris Cruise, utilities industry sector manager at RS, who took part in the ride, said: “It’s quite a privilege to be able to work hand in hand with our customers, to help raise money for a great cause and have a bit of fun along the way, cycling the beautiful and flat countryside around Bury St Edmunds. We look forward to supporting the event next year.”

More information about Water Aid can be found here.