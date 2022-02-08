Ticket holders furious as they say they're 'timed out' from getting Wicksteed gig refunds

Furious ticket holders who had shelled out to go to now-cancelled shows at Wicksteed Park say they're unable to get a refund after being 'timed out'.

Gig promoters M&B Promotions entered liquidation today (Tuesday) and everybody who had paid for tickets to events including Comedy in the Park, Craig David and McFly was emailed this afternoon, informing them that they and Simple Ticketing Ltd had ceased operations.

They told ticket holders that anybody who had purchased tickets through Easy Ticketing should contact either Paypal for a refund or their bank/credit card provider for a chargeback.

Wicksteed Park.

But many had bought tickets when they first went on sale in 2020 - and they say they have been told it has been too long since their purchase to claim their money back.

You have 180 days from the time of purchase to open a dispute on Paypal. If you’ve paid by card you can claim through chargeback, as long as it hasn’t been more than 120 days since paying on your debit card and making your claim. Some claims can be made after 120 days, but the longest cut-off period is 540 days from the date of the initial transaction.

Gina Christie, from Kettering, was among those to snap up tickets to the Comedy in the Park event when they went on sale, purchasing two VIP tickets costing £85 each to go to the event with her sister.

She said she was told she was a few days outside being able to make a claim through chargeback.

She said: "I'm completely not surprised by today's announcement to be honest. It's outrageous. I'm not happy.

"I was told I'm a few days out of being able to make a claim. It's like they (the promoters) were waiting for it to make the announcement."

Emma Heald from Corby repeatedly attempted to recoup her money last year by emailing, asking for a refund after her son Jordan died aged 23. She never received a response.

She's been told that as it's been over 180 days it had been too long for her to open a dispute - but she said she is glad M&B Promotions are being forced out of business.

She added: "It seems like they've taken everyone's money and have decided to cut their losses."

The gigs had been due to take place in 2021 and had been rescheduled for 2022.

M&B Promotions had hired Wicksteed Park as the venue to host the concerts.

Northants Telegraph readers have voiced their dismay at the news on our Facebook page this afternoon.

Mark Morgan said: "And no refund, bank and card providers are saying no to claiming cash back through them as it's longer [than] 180 days. Total scam."

Rebecca Robinson said: "Totally agree as we have tried with PayPal and got sorry it’s more than 12 months ago so no."

Louisa Smith said: "We're in the same boat. Neither Paypal and the Bank can help as out of the protection timeline. Basically lost our money."

Seldina Strop added: "Tried to get money back but as it's from 2020, it's not covered with protection!!!"

And Emma Atkins said: "Bank say speak to PayPal, PayPal won’t help as it’s over 180 days, back on hold to the bank!"

An email sent today (Tuesday) at 2.58pm to all ticket holders said: "It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of all of the scheduled events organised by M&B promotions, and the end of operations for both M&B Promotions Ltd and ourselves Simple Ticketing Ltd.

"We were amongst many high-profile event organisers forced to reschedule many events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, this combined with the extreme logistical and financial setbacks caused by the pandemic mean it’s no longer viable for us to continue trading.