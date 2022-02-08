Wicksteed Park gigs cancelled as promoters cease operations

A series of planned gigs at Kettering's Wicksteed Park will no longer go ahead, M&B promotions and Simple Ticketing have confirmed.

In an email to ticket holders it was confirmed that all gigs put on by the promoter - which includes Comedy in the Park and those featuring Craig David and McFly - were cancelled.

An email sent today (Tuesday) at 2.58pm to all ticket holders said: "It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of all of the scheduled events organised by M&B promotions, and the end of operations for both M&B Promotions Ltd and ourselves Simple Ticketing Ltd.

All M&B Promotions events have been cancelled

"We were amongst many high-profile event organisers forced to reschedule many events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, this combined with the extreme logistical and financial setbacks caused by the pandemic mean it’s no longer viable for us to continue trading.

"Ticket holders for any cancelled event who purchased tickets via ourselves (easyticketing.co.uk) should contact either Paypal for a refund or your bank/credit card provider to administer a chargeback. If tickets were purchased anywhere else, please contact your point of purchase."

Yesterday (Monday, February 7), this newspaper attempted in multiple ways to reach the company's Coventry-based administrator Pamela Murray, without success.

In a statement yesterday, Wicksteed Park had confirmed that the Jason Manford gig scheduled for February 19 was cancelled and the comedian had confirmed to a Corby ticket holder via Instagram that the gig was off.