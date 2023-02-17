This week's round-up of the potholes causing you problems in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden
We’ve been told of one pothole on the A509 which is up to seven inches deep
Those pesky potholes are continuing to prove problematic when driving around Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.
Earlier this month we asked you to tell us where the worst potholes are in north Northants, resulting in hundreds of comments on our Facebook page and more than 50 locations of craters in our roads.
But it hasn’t stopped there as since then we’ve seen and heard of more potholes causing misery for drivers.
We came across a number of potholes in Finedon Road as you head into Irthlingborough.
Mary Gager also got in touch to let us know about a pothole on the A509.
She said: “There is a growing pothole on the A509 between Wollaston and Bozeat.
"The hole is around six/seven inches deep and to avoid it you need to cross over the white line which is an accident waiting to happen.”
But it’s not all bad news as work is being carried out to make improvements to some of our roads.
We got pictures of numerous potholes in Rockingham Road, Kettering ahead of work taking place to repair them.
North Northants Highways was due to mend sections of the Northern Bypass and where it meets Rockingham Road last month.
The Northants Telegraph reported this week that the A6 Higham Ferrers bypass would be closed overnight on Wednesday for pothole repairs.
And over in Corby, Occupation Road is set to close for three weeks next month while resurfacing work is carried out.
The advice from North Northants Council for anyone who wants to report a pothole or any other highways problems is to do this through the online Street Doctor service as it allows residents to track the status of the repair.
For more information on potholes, how to report them and details on how potholes are graded for repair ranging from emergency (response within two hours) to priority four (response within 26 weeks), click here.
And if there is a pothole in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough or Rushden which is driving you mad, let us know by emailing details of it and a picture (if possible and safe to do so) to [email protected]