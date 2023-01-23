A43 pothole-pocked hotspot to close for road repairs of major Kettering carriageway
The road will close overnight from Tuesday
Emergency overnight road repairs will start tomorrow (Tuesday) on potholes on the A43 on the outskirts of Kettering.
North Northamptonshire Highways will mend sections of the Northern Bypass and where it meets Rockingham Road.
Overnight closures will take place from 8pm to 6am with diversions in place on the A43 from A14 to the Rockingham Road roundabout.
North Northamptonshire Highways said the road would be closed for carriageway repairs and refurbishing the white lines on the section of the A43 and the Rockingham Road/A43 roundabout using Thermal Road Repairs Ltd on Tuesday (January, 24).
Other closures on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be clearly signed with full diversion for repairs to the roundabout itself.
The repairs are planned to be completed by Friday, January 27, weather permitting.
A spokesman said: “A full repair scheme is currently being agreed and will take place later in the year.”
Report a pothole at https://fixmystreet.northamptonshire.gov.uk/report/4132348.